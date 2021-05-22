LIVE: Odisha on alert as Cyclone Yaas threat looms

In view of Cyclone Yaas, predicted to cross Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26 morning, the Odisha government has already put at least 14 districts on high alert. The state government has also urged the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to remain vigilant.

The rising cases of black fungus infection across the country have become a huge concern. Many states have declared it as a “notified disease” under the Epidemic Act. Recently, Uttar Pradesh has declared black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897.

Several states have imposed COVID-19 induced lockdown in order to curb the spread of the infection. A decision on the extension of the Delhi lockdown will be taken soon. Kerala has extended lockdown till May 30. The Karnataka government also extended lockdown till June 7 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

