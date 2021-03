New Delhi: The Parliament has issued a whip on Monday (March 22) to all it's MP's to be present for today's session. This announcement came after an MP asked for the adjournment of the Parliament in view of the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Water Day, will launch the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign via video conferencing on Monday (March 22). PM Modi will launch the campaign at 12:30 pm today.

In another update, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Assam today ahead of the state Assembly Elections. His first address will be at the HS School ground in Dhemaji at 12 pm after which he will next be seen at Majuli at 1:45 pm. His final rally at Udalguri will happen at 3:50 pm.

BJP national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Assam and West Bengal from Monday onwards and will also address the public at rallies. Nadda is also scheduled to release the party manifesto on Tuesday (March 23).

