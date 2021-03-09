LIVE: Parliament to function as per usual timings today

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha will now meet on its regular timing of 11 AM to 6 PM from Tuesday (March 9) after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu accepted the demands of some members for a regular sitting. The House was meeting for five hours from 9 AM to 2 PM since the first part of the Budget Session that started on January 31.

Rajya Sabha witnessed four adjournments -- first around 10.05 am till 11 am and again till 1 pm and then two quick adjournments of 15 minutes each -- before it was adjourned for the day.

In another update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh at 12 noon via video conferencing, the PMO said in a statement. The bridge ‘Maitri Setu' has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.

In the latest developments, the ruling party leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be arriving in Nandigram on March 9 and will hold a Padyatra in protest of the fuel price hike. She also announced that she will file her nomination for the Nandigram assembly constituency seat on March 10 (Wednesday).

