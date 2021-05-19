हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to assess damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and top officials of the state in Ahmedabad.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - 10:07
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday (May 19, 2021) and conduct an aerial survey to review damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae. He will also hold a review meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and top officials of the state in Ahmedabad.

The Calcutta high court will hear the bail plea of two TMC ministers and an MLA arrested and chargesheeted by the CBI in the Narada sting tape case today.  On Tuesday, the Calcutta high court stayed a lower court’s decision to grant bail to two TMC ministers and an MLA, along with a former party leader. 

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at different places in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh today. 

19 May 2021, 10:07 AM

India reports 2,67,334 new #COVID19 cases, 3,89,851 discharges & 4529 deaths (highest in a single day) in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,54,96,330 Total discharges: 2,19,86,363 Death toll: 2,83,248 Active cases: 32,26,719 Total vaccination: 18,58,09,302 (ANI input)

19 May 2021, 10:06 AM

In Search and Rescue operations at Barge 'P305' 184 personnel rescued so far. INS Kochi and INS Kolkata returning to Mumbai harbour with rescuees. INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Beas, P8I aircraft and Seaking Helos continuing the operation: Indian Navy (ANI input)

19 May 2021, 10:05 AM

NDRF personnel carry out road clearance and restoration work in Diu in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae. 

