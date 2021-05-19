LIVE: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to assess damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday (May 19, 2021) and conduct an aerial survey to review damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae. He will also hold a review meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and top officials of the state in Ahmedabad.

The Calcutta high court will hear the bail plea of two TMC ministers and an MLA arrested and chargesheeted by the CBI in the Narada sting tape case today. On Tuesday, the Calcutta high court stayed a lower court’s decision to grant bail to two TMC ministers and an MLA, along with a former party leader.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at different places in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh today.

