LIVE: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to assess damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae

19 May 2021, 10:07 AM
India reports 2,67,334 new #COVID19 cases, 3,89,851 discharges & 4529 deaths (highest in a single day) in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,54,96,330 Total discharges: 2,19,86,363 Death toll: 2,83,248 Active cases: 32,26,719 Total vaccination: 18,58,09,302 (ANI input)
19 May 2021, 10:06 AM
In Search and Rescue operations at Barge 'P305' 184 personnel rescued so far. INS Kochi and INS Kolkata returning to Mumbai harbour with rescuees. INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Beas, P8I aircraft and Seaking Helos continuing the operation: Indian Navy (ANI input)
19 May 2021, 10:05 AM
NDRF personnel carry out road clearance and restoration work in Diu in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae.
NDRF personnel carry out road clearance and restoration work in Diu in the aftermath of #CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/ukmL4ZAARO
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021