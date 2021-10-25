हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates nine medical colleges in UP’s Siddarthanagar

PM Modi reached Uttar Pradesh on Monday and inaugurated nine medical colleges in Siddarthanagar. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 25, 2021 - 11:41
Comments |
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Uttar Pradesh on Monday (October 25, 2021) and inaugurated nine medical colleges in the state. These colleges are in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. Later in the day, he will launch several other development projects during his visit to the poll-bound state.

According to a Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) release, PM Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5200 crore for Varanasi and launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana today. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar today. Today will be the third day of Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. This is the Union Home Minister's first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370.

Additionally, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal reached Ayodhya today and is set to offer prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on October 26.

In other developments, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been summoned again today by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month. 

Thank you for staying with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

25 October 2021, 11:41 AM

"By opening these new 9 medical colleges over 2500 new beds are added, over 5000 employment opportunities will be generated. Earlier govt has left people of 'Purvanchal' to suffer from diseases but now it will become a medical hub of Northern India...," says PM Modi in Siddharthnagar. 

25 October 2021, 11:40 AM

"Earlier, Purvanchal's image was ruined by previous govts, it was defamed because of 'dimagi' fever... The same region will now infuse new hopes... people of UP can't forget how Yogi ji had highlighted about UPs poor medical system in Parliament, despite not being a CM," says PM Modi. 

25 October 2021, 11:39 AM

"From 1947-2016, only 12 govt medical colleges were there but now under PM Modi's leadership, 30 medical colleges will be opened. Out of 30, MBBS classes have started in 7 colleges, and today we are inaugurating 9 more; 14 more in future," says CM Yogi Adityanath in Siddarthanagar. 

25 October 2021, 11:22 AM

PM Narendra Modi launches 9 medical colleges in Siddarthanagar.

25 October 2021, 11:12 AM

"Opening 9 medical colleges in a day is no small thing. These medical colleges will benefit both present, future generations. Under PM Modi, medical education governance has improved... GoI has opened 157 medical colleges in the country...," says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

25 October 2021, 11:11 AM

Three trekkers out of a group of 13, died following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh`s Kinnaur district, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday. "Three trekkers are dead while 10 of them have been rescued. The dead are lying somewhere at around 15000 feet. ITBP team is reaching to the spot today to search the bodies," said ITBP.

25 October 2021, 11:11 AM

Schools in Karnataka re-opened for students of classes 1 to 5 from Monday, strictly adhering to COVID-19 related precautions and guidelines. However, several private schools in the city and in different places across the state, have decided to reopen schools for these students only after Deepavali, official sources said.

 

25 October 2021, 11:10 AM

More than 107.22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
More than 12.75 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses still available with states and UTs, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said. (PTI)

25 October 2021, 11:09 AM

Two people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The accident took place near Rohana toll plaza under Kotwali police station limits Sunday evening.

Police said the deceased were identified as Vishal and Sourabh. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

25 October 2021, 10:55 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Lucknow airport. He will be offering 'aarti' at Saryu Ghat, this evening.

25 October 2021, 10:53 AM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents 'Lord Buddha's idol to PM Narendra Modi.

25 October 2021, 10:53 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine in J&K`s Ganderbal district on Monday at the end of his three-day visit to the union territory. Extraordinary security arrangements were made in and around the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tullamulla town of Ganderbal district for Shah`s visit.

25 October 2021, 09:48 AM

"Vegetable prices have gone up due to increase in transportation and toll charges. We are paying between Rs 200-400 per 'dhadi' (5 kg). Rates of leafy vegetables, tomato, onion, potato rates have gone up," says a vendor on rise in vegetable prices.

25 October 2021, 09:44 AM

COVID-19 | India reports 14,306 new cases, 443 deaths and 18,762 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,67,695

25 October 2021, 09:44 AM

A total of 72 people lost their lives and 26 people got injured in several incidents of natural disaster from Oct 17 to 19, said the Uttarakhand government in a report yesterday. Four people are still missing, and 224 houses got damaged in these incidents, reads the report.

25 October 2021, 09:43 AM

PM Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh today. In Siddharthnagar, he will inaugurate 9 medical colleges. Subsequently in Varanasi, he'll launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana. He'll also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5200 Cr for Varanasi: PMO

25 October 2021, 09:43 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar today. Today is the last day of Home Minister's three-day visit to the Union Territory, which began on October 23.

25 October 2021, 09:43 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Lucknow airport. He will be offering 'aarti' at Saryu Ghat, this evening.

25 October 2021, 09:41 AM

'Char Dham Yatra' continues in Uttarakhand amid snowfall. 

