LIVE: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates nine medical colleges in UP’s Siddarthanagar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Uttar Pradesh on Monday (October 25, 2021) and inaugurated nine medical colleges in the state. These colleges are in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. Later in the day, he will launch several other development projects during his visit to the poll-bound state.

According to a Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) release, PM Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5200 crore for Varanasi and launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar today. Today will be the third day of Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. This is the Union Home Minister's first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370.

Additionally, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal reached Ayodhya today and is set to offer prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on October 26.

In other developments, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been summoned again today by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.