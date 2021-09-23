LIVE: PM Modi to meet US VP Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison on day 1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his three-day visit to the United States, with his flight arriving in Washington, DC at 3.30 am (IST) on Thursday morning (September 23, 2021). PM Modi was received by the Indians diaspora at Joint Base Andrews airbase.

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi will interact with the Vice-President of the US, Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office building. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold one-to-one meetings with the top five American CEOs.

Additionally, PM Modi will hold meetings with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison as well. US President Joe Biden will be hosting PM Modi at the White House on September 24, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.