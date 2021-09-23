LIVE: PM Modi to meet US VP Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison on day 1

23 September 2021, 09:33 AM
United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC for his 3-day visit.
He will be attending the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, hold bilateral meetings, & address United Nations General Assembly pic.twitter.com/CzU3qabCVT
23 September 2021, 09:32 AM
United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people who were waiting to welcome him at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC
23 September 2021, 09:32 AM
United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the airport at Andrews Airbase.
23 September 2021, 09:31 AM
United States: People hold the Indian National flag as they cheer & wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC
23 September 2021, 09:31 AM
United States: People hold Indian National flags amid light showers as they wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC
