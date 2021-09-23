हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi to meet US VP Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison on day 1

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 23, 2021 - 09:35
Comments |
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his three-day visit to the United States, with his flight arriving in Washington, DC at 3.30 am (IST) on Thursday morning (September 23, 2021). PM Modi was received by the Indians diaspora at Joint Base Andrews airbase. 

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi will interact with the Vice-President of the US, Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office building. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold one-to-one meetings with the top five American CEOs. 

Additionally, PM Modi will hold meetings with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison as well. US President Joe Biden will be hosting PM Modi at the White House on September 24, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.

23 September 2021, 09:33 AM

United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC for his 3-day visit.

23 September 2021, 09:32 AM

United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people who were waiting to welcome him at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC

23 September 2021, 09:32 AM

United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the airport at Andrews Airbase. 

23 September 2021, 09:31 AM

United States: People hold the Indian National flag as they cheer & wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC

23 September 2021, 09:31 AM

United States: People hold Indian National flags amid light showers as they wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC

