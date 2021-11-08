LIVE: People take dip in Yamuna river on the occasion of Chhath Puja amid toxic foam

8 November 2021, 09:34 AM
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader LK Advani on his birthday. "Nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people & enhancing our cultural pride. He's also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits & rich intellect" he tweeted.
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader LK Advani on his birthday
"Nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people & enhancing our cultural pride. He's also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits & rich intellect"
India reports 11,451 new COVID19 cases, 13,204 recoveries & 266 deaths in last 24 hours Active caseload stands at 1,42,826 - lowest in 262 days. Recovery Rate currently at 98.24% - highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.42% of total cases - lowest since March 2020
#COVID19 | Of the 11,451 new cases, 13,204 recoveries & 266 deaths in last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7124 cases, 7488 recoveries, and 21 deaths.
People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja amid toxic foam
People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja amid toxic foam
Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category for the third consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 432: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)
Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category for the third consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 432: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)
Visuals from Delhi Airport area and NH 48 this morning
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit 56km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur today at 7:48 am: National Centre for Seismology
Tamil Nadu: Water logging in parts of Chennai, following heavy rainfall here, affects normal life in the city.
Tamil Nadu: Water logging in parts of Chennai, following heavy rainfall here, affects normal life in the city.
Visuals from Korattur area in the city.
Heavy rainfall expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from 9-11th Nov due to northeast monsoon, as per IMD
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter related to the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident today, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a farmers' protest. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter in which the Supreme Court had on October 26 directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide protection to witnesses under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Southeast of Portblair in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 05:28:29 IST, Lat: 9.98 and Long: 93.82, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 218 km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS tweeted.
The incessant rainfall in Chennai has forced the city to come to a standstill. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared a two-day holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts from Monday till Tuesday.
The Chief Minister called upon the people to hold their travel plans as the weathermen have predicted heavy rains for the next three days. He said that officials have been put on high alert and all the state government departments are working in coordination with each other.
As the COVID-19 situation improves in the state, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of Karnaraka has allowed the Anganwadis and playschools to reopen from Monday (November 8, 2021). The physical classes will restart in the areas with less than 2 percent Testing Positivity Rate, said BBMP in an advisory on Saturday.
After 20 months of travel restrictions, the US is reopening its land and air borders to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from Monday. The United States is flinging its doors wide open to vaccinated international travellers on Monday, welcoming many visitors who`ve been shut out of the country for 20 months, reported CNN.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four laning of five sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) on Monday (November 8, 2021) at 3:30 PM via video conferencing. According to a press release by the Prime Minister`s Office, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for three sections of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) today.