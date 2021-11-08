LIVE: People take dip in Yamuna river on the occasion of Chhath Puja amid toxic foam

New Delhi: People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of Chhath Puja amid toxic foam on Monday (November 8, 2021).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four laning of five sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) on Monday at 3:30 PM via video conferencing.

The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear the matter related to the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident today in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a farmers' protest.

In other developments, the incessant rainfall in Chennai has forced the city to come to a standstill. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared a two-day holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts from Monday till Tuesday.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also set to begin a week-long visit to the western part of the state from today.