LIVE: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in some Odisha districts

2 December 2021, 08:29 AM Tamil Nadu authorities issue new SoPs for foreign travellers on the emergence of #Omicron; health dept officials deployed for RT-PCR testing at the Chennai International Airport Tamil Nadu authorities issue new SoPs for foreign travellers on the emergence of #Omicron; health dept officials deployed for RT-PCR testing at the Chennai International Airport pic.twitter.com/j01JBFlJch — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

2 December 2021, 08:29 AM Light intensity rain is expected to occur over parts of Delhi; Farukhnagar, Haryana; Debai, Narora, Sahaswan, Atrauli, Aligarh in UP; Bharatpur & Mahandipur Balaji in Rajasthan during next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

2 December 2021, 08:28 AM Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit poll-bound Punjab to attend the party’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Pathankot today. Kejriwal will be accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia who is already on a five-day visit to Punjab. 'Tiranga Yatra' in Punjab is being seen as an attempt by Delhi’s ruling party to mobilise the AAP cadre ahead of the crucial 2022 Assembly elections in several states.

2 December 2021, 08:28 AM After empty liquor bottles were found on the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday (December 1, 2021) said that the incident reveals the failure of the administration in enforcing liquor prohibition. Yadav said, "It is shameful that (empty) liquor bottles were found in the Bihar Assembly premises. It shows the failure of the administration (in enforcing liquor prohibition)."

2 December 2021, 08:27 AM The government said it is "closely monitoring" the situation emerging out of the detection and spread of coronavirus` Omicron variant across the world. "In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new `Variants of Concern`, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders," the DGCA said in a circular issued on Wednesday. "An appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course."