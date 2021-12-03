LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates InFinity Forum, a thought leadership Forum on FinTech

3 December 2021, 10:31 AM Now it is time to convert these fintech initiatives into a fintech revolution. A revolution that helps to achieve financial empowerment of every single citizen of the country...Transformational initiatives under digital India have opened doors for innovative FinTech solutions to be applied in governance: PM Modi

3 December 2021, 10:30 AM "India has proved to the world that it is second to none when it comes to adopting technology or innovating around it. Transformational initiatives under Digital India have opened doors for innovative Fintech solutions to be applied in governance," PM Modi added.

3 December 2021, 10:30 AM "Last year, in India, mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time. Fully digital banks, without any physical branch offices, are already a reality and may become commonplace in less than a decade," said PM Modi.

3 December 2021, 10:27 AM India has proved to the world that it is second to none when it comes to adopting technology or innovating around it. Transformational initiatives under Digital India have opened doors for innovative Fintech solutions to be applied in governance: PM Modi at InFinity Forum event

Now it is time to convert these fintech initiatives into a fintech revolution. A revolution that helps to achieve financial empowerment of every single citizen of the country: PM Modi speaking at InFinity Forum — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

3 December 2021, 10:21 AM Speaking at the InFinity Forum. Watch. https://t.co/8a53JO4pLB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2021

3 December 2021, 10:18 AM The Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR on Friday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it has constituted an enforcement task force to monitor compliance with its directions to control air pollution in the national capital region. The Commission said that an Enforcement Task Force of five members has been constituted by it in the exercise of its statutory power and 17 flying squads are constituted to act against violators.

3 December 2021, 10:17 AM In a wake of global fear of new coronavirus variant Omicron, Nepal has decided to put a ban on nine countries including Hong Kong. A meeting of the council of ministers has decided to ban entry of passengers arriving from and transiting South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi and Hong Kong. As per the officials, travellers who have been to any of these nine countries in past three weeks also will be restricted from entering the Himalayan Nation.

3 December 2021, 10:17 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India's first president Rajendra Prasad on his 137th birth anniversary, hailing him as a person of unique talent who made distinguished contribution to the freedom movement. His life dedicated to national interest will always be a source of inspiration for people, Modi tweeted.

3 December 2021, 09:25 AM Nepal imposes ban on entry from nine countries including Hong Kong, in view of emergence of #Omicron variant of COVID19.

3 December 2021, 09:24 AM On Nov 29, in its weekly bulletin, the INSACOG said that those who are at high risk or high exposure may be considered as a priority for the booster shot as they have a low level of antibodies. It also called for the immediate vaccination of all the unvaccinated at-risk people.

3 December 2021, 09:24 AM Delhi-NCR air pollution: Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR files affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it has constituted an enforcement task force to monitor compliance with its directions to control air pollution Delhi-NCR air pollution | Commission for Air Quality Management says an Enforcement Task Force of five members has been constituted by the Commission in exercise of its statutory power and 17 flying squads are constituted to act against violators. — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

3 December 2021, 09:17 AM The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that Gita Gopinath, currently chief economist of the IMF, is set to succeed Geoffrey Okamoto as the institution`s First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) early next year. "Especially given that the pandemic has led to an increase in the scale and scope of the macroeconomic challenges facing our member countries, I believe that Gita ... has precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point," Xinhua news agency quoted IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as saying.

3 December 2021, 09:16 AM Elon Musk`s aerospace company SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink internet satellites and two BlackSky satellites as a payload from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. "Liftoff!" SpaceX said from its official Twitter account, featuring a video of the rocket`s initial launch phase on Thursday.

3 December 2021, 09:16 AM The deep depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal will intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and will reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Saturday morning, informed the India Meteorological Department on Friday. "Depression intensified into Deep Depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal at 0530 IST of 3rd Dec 2021. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours & reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by tomorrow morning," IMD tweeted.

3 December 2021, 09:16 AM The Odisha government on Thursday (December 2, 2021) evening issued guidelines to prevent adverse effects of Cyclone Jawad. The state authorities plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

3 December 2021, 09:15 AM The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), namely Noida and Gurugram, was also worrisome. Noida reported AQI in the `hazardous` category at 562, while the air quality in Gurugram was at the upper end of `severe` category at 413.

3 December 2021, 09:15 AM The air quality in the national capital has not budged from the `very poor` category for a while now. On Friday (December 3, 2021), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi (overall) stood at 385, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

3 December 2021, 09:15 AM President Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest at a ceremony to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday (December 3, 2021).