LIVE: Amit Shah to give a statement on Nagaland firing incident in Parliament today

At least 13 people were killed on Saturday in firing by the security forces after a counter-insurgency operation went awry in the Mon district of the northeastern state.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 6, 2021 - 11:37
File Photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today (December 6). 

6 December 2021, 11:36 AM

Winter Session of Parliament: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm today amid demand by the Opposition MPs for the Union Home Minister's statement over Nagaland firing incident.

6 December 2021, 11:35 AM

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently holding talks with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu.

6 December 2021, 10:05 AM

Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has decided to suspend his hosting of the 'Sansad TV' show 'To the Point' until the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha is revoked.
 

6 December 2021, 10:05 AM

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today.
 

6 December 2021, 08:59 AM

6 December 2021, 08:48 AM

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the `very poor` category on Monday morning with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 311, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).In light of the air quality standard, SAFAR issued an advisory to reduce heavy exertion.

6 December 2021, 08:48 AM

The National Highway (NH) 44 in Jammu and Kashmir through, Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road has been closed for vehicular traffic due to snow accumulation. According to Jammu and Kashmir traffic police, "NHW (NH-44) through, Mughal road, SSG road closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation and Sinthan road still blocked due to snow accumulation."

6 December 2021, 08:47 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India today to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

