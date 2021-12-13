LIVE: PM Modi, President Kovind pay tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack

13 December 2021, 09:24 AM Uttarakhand: Former Assembly Speaker, State Minister, and 8-time MLA Harbans Kapoor passes away in Dehradun Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief on the leader's demise.

13 December 2021, 09:23 AM Schools for classes 1-7 in Nashik city, which were closed due to COVID19, reopen today. Maharashtra | Schools for classes 1-7 in Nashik city, which were closed due to COVID19, reopen today pic.twitter.com/f2If91IDDY — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

13 December 2021, 09:23 AM Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju to move 'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for consideration today. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 8.

13 December 2021, 09:23 AM Winter session of Parliament | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of inflation.



13 December 2021, 09:23 AM PM Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple & Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi at around 1200 hrs & 1300 hrs, respectively. He will inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1320 hrs.

13 December 2021, 09:04 AM PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack on the occasion of its anniversary. PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack on the occasion of its anniversary pic.twitter.com/EqYVsPv56K — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

13 December 2021, 09:03 AM India's Harnaaz Sandhu has won the prestigious Miss Universe pageant 2021. The 21 years old has become the third Indian to win the title after Sushmite Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000).

13 December 2021, 08:48 AM An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at Delhi's Mandawali PS under Sections 509 & 500 of IPC for his alleged objectionable remarks against female BJP members, on the complaint of a woman BJP worker: Delhi Police



13 December 2021, 08:35 AM The project was designed to provide easy access for the disabled and old age people with the provision of ramps, escalators, and other modern facilities, PMO informed. A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others. The project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

13 December 2021, 08:34 AM Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while reviewing the preparation for the inauguration said that this `Dham` will give a new global identity to Varanasi. "Kashi Vishwanath temple will be presented as a new `Dham` to the nation and world. It will be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow, whose vision and guidance have played a key role...This `Dham` will give a new, global identity to Varanasi," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

13 December 2021, 08:34 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will embark on a two-visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will add to Kashi`s spiritual vibrancy. "Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi`s spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow`s programme," PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

13 December 2021, 08:33 AM Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday said that every year 2 lakh people are arrested in Delhi and out of this, 85 per cent are those who commit crimes for the first time. Asthana was speaking at the Community policing event `Unnati`. He said, "Unnati`s main aim is to bring back the children caught in the crime to the mainstream. This is being done with a private partnership. More than 7,000 people have been trained and had been brought back into the mainstream. This initiative is giving training sessions and providing them jobs." Asthana added, "Those who are caught committing a crime for the first time, it is the responsibility of the police that we have to separate them so that we can stop the increasing crime in the society."

13 December 2021, 08:33 AM The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the `poor` category on Monday. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air quality index (AQI) of 256 at 7.30 am. The air quality of the NCR region of Noida and Gurugram is also in the `poor`.Gurugram logged an AQI of 286 and it stands at 256 in Noida.

13 December 2021, 08:32 AM Locals showered flower petals on farmers as they reached Punjab`s Ludhiana from Delhi on Sunday after suspending their year-long protest against the three farm laws and other related issues. Before vacating the site, the farmers at the Singhu border did kirtan, while those at the Tikri border were seen dancing to celebrate the success of their protest. Farmers had been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

13 December 2021, 08:32 AM Rajnath Singh pays tributes to security personnel who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack. My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 13, 2021

13 December 2021, 08:30 AM Amit Shah pays tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack. भारतीय लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद भवन पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में राष्ट्र के गौरव की रक्षा हेतु अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले सभी बहादुर सुरक्षाबलों के साहस व शौर्य को कोटिशः नमन करता हूँ। आपका अद्वितीय पराक्रम व अमर बलिदान सदैव हमें राष्ट्रसेवा हेतु प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/HyzCyPkxnF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2021