LIVE: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 48 hours amid Omicron scare

11 December 2021, 08:55 AM
Delhi: Farmers start removing their settlements from the Tikri Border, after the suspension of their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues.
Delhi: Farmers start removing their settlements from the Tikri Border, after the suspension of their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues pic.twitter.com/4n0qZe1s3D
— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021
11 December 2021, 08:55 AM
Delhi: Farmers celebrate the success of their protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues at Tikri Border after the suspension of their year-long protest.
#WATCH | Delhi: Farmers celebrate the success of their protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues at Tikri Border after the suspension of their year-long protest. pic.twitter.com/oFvn0cJxdz
— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021
11 December 2021, 08:54 AM
Protesting farmers take down their tents at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) as they prepare to return to their homes following the announcement of the suspension of their year-long protest.
Protesting farmers take down their tents at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) as they prepare to return to their homes following the announcement of the suspension of their year-long protest. pic.twitter.com/mSAWOc2WOz
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2021
11 December 2021, 08:54 AM
Maharashtra: Section 144 CrPC imposed in Mumbai on 11th and 12th December, in wake of #Omicron cases in the state. Rallies/morchas/processions etc of either persons or vehicles prohibited. The state has a total of 17 Omicron cases so far.