LIVE: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 48 hours amid Omicron scare

The order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 11, 2021 - 08:55
Comments |
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The police on Friday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official said. The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

In other developments, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project today in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur at around 1 pm.

Additionally, farmers prepare to return to their homes after calling off their protest against the farm laws, after receiving a formal letter from the Centre agreeing to their pending demands.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

11 December 2021, 08:55 AM

Delhi: Farmers start removing their settlements from the Tikri Border, after the suspension of their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues.

11 December 2021, 08:55 AM

Delhi: Farmers celebrate the success of their protest against the 3 farm laws & other related issues at Tikri Border after the suspension of their year-long protest.

11 December 2021, 08:54 AM

Protesting farmers take down their tents at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) as they prepare to return to their homes following the announcement of the suspension of their year-long protest.

11 December 2021, 08:54 AM

Maharashtra: Section 144 CrPC imposed in Mumbai on 11th and 12th December, in wake of #Omicron cases in the state. Rallies/morchas/processions etc of either persons or vehicles prohibited. The state has a total of 17 Omicron cases so far.

