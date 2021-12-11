LIVE: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 48 hours amid Omicron scare

New Delhi: The police on Friday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official said. The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

In other developments, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project today in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur at around 1 pm.

Additionally, farmers prepare to return to their homes after calling off their protest against the farm laws, after receiving a formal letter from the Centre agreeing to their pending demands.