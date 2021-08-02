LIVE: India reports 40,134 new COVID-19 cases

2 August 2021, 10:49 AM
BJP can never think of attacking Shiv Sena Bhavan. These people are not from BJP. There are some outsiders, some export-import material. These people will take down BJP in Maharashtra. We don't accept this apology: Sanjay Raut on BJP leader Prasad Lad's Shiv Sena Bhavan remark.
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Central Government's three Farm Laws.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for discussing the 'Pegasus Project' media report.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to have a discussion in the House on 'Pegasus Project' media report, in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister.
Rajya Sabha Floor leaders of like-minded Opposition parties to meet today at 10.15 am at LoP (Leader of Opposition) Mallikarjun Kharge's office to chalk out the strategy for the day's proceedings of the House.
Schools in Uttarakhand resume functioning for Class 9 to Class 12 in Dehradun We have sanitised the entire school.
We will also send the video to parents as proof to assure them that children are safe in school: AK Singh, Principal, Vivekananda school.
India reports 40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 36,946 discharges & 422 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,16,95,958
Total discharges: 3,08,57,467
Death toll: 4,24,773
Active cases: 4,13,718
Total Vaccination: 47,22,23,639 (17,06,598 in last 24 hours)