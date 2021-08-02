हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: India reports 40,134 new COVID-19 cases

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 2, 2021 - 10:49
Comments |
File photo

New Delhi: India registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases registered an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday (August 2).

In another update, the opposition on Monday gave notices of suspension in the Rajya Sabha and adjournment in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus snooping issue. The opposition floor leaders met at the office of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to devise a strategy.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss on `Pegasus Project` media report in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee News!

Live TV

 

2 August 2021, 10:49 AM

BJP can never think of attacking Shiv Sena Bhavan. These people are not from BJP. There are some outsiders, some export-import material. These people will take down BJP in Maharashtra. We don't accept this apology: Sanjay Raut on BJP leader Prasad Lad's Shiv Sena Bhavan remark.

2 August 2021, 10:48 AM

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Central Government's three Farm Laws.

2 August 2021, 10:47 AM

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for discussing the 'Pegasus Project' media report.

2 August 2021, 10:47 AM

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to have a discussion in the House on 'Pegasus Project' media report, in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister.

2 August 2021, 10:47 AM

Rajya Sabha Floor leaders of like-minded Opposition parties to meet today at 10.15 am at LoP (Leader of Opposition) Mallikarjun Kharge's office to chalk out the strategy for the day's proceedings of the House.

 

2 August 2021, 10:46 AM

Schools in Uttarakhand resume functioning for Class 9 to Class 12 in Dehradun We have sanitised the entire school.

We will also send the video to parents as proof to assure them that children are safe in school: AK Singh, Principal, Vivekananda school.

2 August 2021, 10:45 AM

India reports 40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 36,946 discharges & 422 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,16,95,958

Total discharges: 3,08,57,467

Death toll: 4,24,773

Active cases: 4,13,718

Total Vaccination: 47,22,23,639 (17,06,598 in last 24 hours)

Must Watch

PT10M1S

1 Minute, 1 News: Rain becomes cause of disaster in many Indian states