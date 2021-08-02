LIVE: India reports 40,134 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases registered an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday (August 2).

In another update, the opposition on Monday gave notices of suspension in the Rajya Sabha and adjournment in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus snooping issue. The opposition floor leaders met at the office of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to devise a strategy.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss on `Pegasus Project` media report in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah.

