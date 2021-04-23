हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Centre for help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in the Nation on Friday (April 23) at 10 am. At 12:30pm on the same day, he will also hold a meeting with the oxygen manufacturing companies to find solutions to the problem of shaortages in the hospitals.

By Caroline Esther D'Souza | Last Updated: Friday, April 23, 2021 - 12:11
Comments |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in the Nation on Friday (April 23) at 10 am. At 12:30pm on the same day, he will also hold a meeting with the oxygen manufacturing companies to find solutions to the problem of shaortages in the hospitals.

PM Modi and WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have cancelled their public rallies for the ongoing assembly election in the state due to the surge in COVID-19 cases accros the nation. The PM will continue to campaingn and will address the people of Bengal virtually at 5pm.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee news:

Live TV

 

23 April 2021, 12:05 PM

Supreme Court starts hearing the suo motu cognisance case on #COVID19 crisis, it will also examine the judicial power of High Courts to declare lockdown.

A three-judge bench of the Court, headed by CJI SA Bobde is hearing the case.

23 April 2021, 12:04 PM

Bihar: A jeep, carrying at least 15 passengers, fell into river Ganga at Peepapul in Patna today; at least 10 people missing. Search operation for the missing peole is underway.

23 April 2021, 12:03 PM

Talking about the vaccine policy recently announced, Delhi CM Kejriwal said that there should be one price for all vaccines. "One nation, one rate," he said while requesting the PM to reconsider the new policy.

23 April 2021, 12:00 PM

CM Kejriwal requested the Oxygen tanks to be escorted by the army so they get delivered to the hospitals without delay.

23 April 2021, 11:58 AM

Delhi CM Kejriwal pleaded with PM Narendra Modi to help Delhi avail of more medical oxygen resources by air and train services.

Must Watch

PT10M16S

PM Modi to chair 3 high-level meeting amid oxygen crisis