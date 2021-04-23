LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Centre for help

23 April 2021, 12:05 PM
Supreme Court starts hearing the suo motu cognisance case on #COVID19 crisis, it will also examine the judicial power of High Courts to declare lockdown.
A three-judge bench of the Court, headed by CJI SA Bobde is hearing the case.
23 April 2021, 12:04 PM
Bihar: A jeep, carrying at least 15 passengers, fell into river Ganga at Peepapul in Patna today; at least 10 people missing. Search operation for the missing peole is underway.
23 April 2021, 12:03 PM
Talking about the vaccine policy recently announced, Delhi CM Kejriwal said that there should be one price for all vaccines. "One nation, one rate," he said while requesting the PM to reconsider the new policy.
23 April 2021, 12:00 PM
CM Kejriwal requested the Oxygen tanks to be escorted by the army so they get delivered to the hospitals without delay.
23 April 2021, 11:58 AM
Delhi CM Kejriwal pleaded with PM Narendra Modi to help Delhi avail of more medical oxygen resources by air and train services.