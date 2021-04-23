LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Centre for help

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in the Nation on Friday (April 23) at 10 am. At 12:30pm on the same day, he will also hold a meeting with the oxygen manufacturing companies to find solutions to the problem of shaortages in the hospitals.

PM Modi and WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have cancelled their public rallies for the ongoing assembly election in the state due to the surge in COVID-19 cases accros the nation. The PM will continue to campaingn and will address the people of Bengal virtually at 5pm.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee news :

Live TV