हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

West Bengal assembly election 2021 Live: Polling for 5th phase of Bengal elections begins, fate of 342 candidates to be sealed

The Election Commission has decided to deploy at least 853 companies of central forces to ensure free and fair voting

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 17, 2021 - 07:54
Comments |

New Delhi: Six districts in the state of West Bengal will go to polls on Saturday (April 17).This will be the fifth phase of the Assembly elections and votes will be cast for 45 seats in the North and South of the state.

Over one crore voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 342 candidates on Saturday, when 45 assembly constituencies go to polls in the fifth phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

Security measures have been heightened for phase five in view of the violence in the previous phase, which witnessed the death of five people in Cooch Behar, including four in CISF firing.

The phase is crucial for the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is hoping to better its 2016 tally of 32 seats, even as a resurgent BJP looks to make inroads.

Elections have been held in 135 constituencies so far, and the remaining 159 seats are set to go to polls between April 17 and 29.

Stay tuned with Zee news for the latest updates!

Live TV

 

17 April 2021, 07:35 AM

Siliguri gears up for a busy polling day.

17 April 2021, 07:16 AM

The people of Kamarhati step out to cast their votes as the polling begins.

17 April 2021, 07:14 AM

Polling begins for 45 seats in fifth phase of West Bengal Elections amid tight security, over one crore voters to decide fate of 342 candidates.

Must Watch

PT9M44S

DNA: New virus is not being caught in RT-PCR test