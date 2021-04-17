West Bengal assembly election 2021 Live: Polling for 5th phase of Bengal elections begins, fate of 342 candidates to be sealed

17 April 2021, 07:35 AM
Siliguri gears up for a busy polling day.
Visuals from a polling booth in West Bengal's Siliguri, ahead of fifth phase polling in the state#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/QmFB4KjhUB
— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
17 April 2021, 07:16 AM
The people of Kamarhati step out to cast their votes as the polling begins.
Voters queue up to cast their votes as 5th phase of polling begins; visuals from Kamarhati, West Bengal#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/UO0ZrQWOCP
— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
17 April 2021, 07:14 AM
Polling begins for 45 seats in fifth phase of West Bengal Elections amid tight security, over one crore voters to decide fate of 342 candidates.