India coronavirus, COVID-19, April 1: Total COVID-19 cases in India touch 1834, 437 cases reported in 24 hours

1 April 2020, 23:36 PM Global coronavirus cases cross 9 lakh, with over 45,000 deaths.



1 April 2020, 23:29 PM Total COVID-19 India cases touch 1834. 437 cases reported in last 24 hours which is the highest rise in the country to date.



1 April 2020, 23:18 PM Maharashtra Health Department: 4 more deaths, due to Coronavirus, have taken place in Maharashtra today taking the total death toll in the state to 16. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 335, including 41 people who have been discharged.



1 April 2020, 23:01 PM Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories to create a mechanism at state -level where people can verify facts and unverified news promptly, similar, to the web portal being created by Govt of India.



1 April 2020, 22:55 PM Andhra Pradesh Nodal Officer Dr Arja Srikanth: 24 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh; the total number of positive cases rises to 111.



1 April 2020, 22:32 PM A 56-year old man who tested corona positive in Mumbai’s Dharavi has died.



1 April 2020, 22:31 PM Odisha Information and Public Relations Dept: 15 out of 20 people who had returned to Odisha from Markaz Nizamuddin have tested negative for COVID-19. Reports of 5 remaining persons are awaited.



1 April 2020, 22:13 PM UEFA suspends Champions League, Europa League "until further notice".



1 April 2020, 21:46 PM India's COVID-19 cases rise to 1,637. While 132 people have been recovered, 38 people have lost their lives.

1 April 2020, 21:33 PM The second COVID-19 positive case in Odisha, belonging to Bhubaneswar has completely recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. He is being discharged.

1 April 2020, 21:10 PM Maharashtra govt launches Mobile App to surveillance COVID-19 suspects /patients. Digital vigilance on Coronavirus suspects, the government launched a mobile phone App - "MahaKavach".

A digital platform for Contact Tracing & Quarantine Tracking for Corona Virus suspects.



1 April 2020, 20:48 PM Wimbledon: It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021. It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

1 April 2020, 20:39 PM Germany extends coronavirus restrictions on public life by two weeks until April 19

1 April 2020, 20:31 PM Priyanka Chopra to donate $1,00,000 to women doing their bit in coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.



1 April 2020, 20:26 PM JEE (Advanced) 2020 postponed.



1 April 2020, 19:57 PM The UK records over 500 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time.



1 April 2020, 19:56 PM 32 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi today. Total stands at 152.



1 April 2020, 19:51 PM Union Minister for State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has donated Rs 1 Crore from his MPLADs fund to PM CARES Fund, Rs 50 lakhs to Telangana CM Relief Fund and Rs 50 lakhs to Hyderabad District to fight COVID -19.



1 April 2020, 19:37 PM 18 evacuees from Iran at Army Camp in Rajasthan tested COVID-19 positive.



1 April 2020, 19:36 PM Karnataka: 5 more cases reported in Karnataka. Total cases 110.

1 April 2020, 19:02 PM Total 335 positive cases in Maharashtra now. 15 news cases include: Buldhana 1 Mumbai 14

1 April 2020, 18:53 PM J&K Principal Secretary: Process of transferring Rs 1000 to each registered construction worker through DBT mode has started. An advisory has been issued to public & private employers not to terminate employees or reduce their wages in the wake of Coronavirus lockdown.



1 April 2020, 18:24 PM Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank: In view of the current situation due to COVID-19, all CBSE school students studying in classes I-VIII to be promoted to the next class; Students of classes IX and XI to be promoted based on internal assessment of schools.

1 April 2020, 18:18 PM Kerala: There are 24 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state including 12 in Kasargod, 3-Ernakulam and 2 each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Malappuram & Kannur and 1 in Palakkad. Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 265, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.



1 April 2020, 18:13 PM Karnataka Health Min B Sriramulu: We got a report that 300 people participated in the event at Markaz Nizamuddin. We've identified 40 people out of the 300. Saliva tests of 12 people have come negative. Request all those who attended the event at Delhi's Nizamuddin to come forward.



1 April 2020, 17:52 PM Decision has been taken to accept a contribution from abroad on PM Cares fund, say sources.



1 April 2020, 17:35 PM France death toll has also crossed China. Now, Italy, Spain, USA, and France are the top 4 in deaths.



1 April 2020, 17:16 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: 120 positive cases reported till this morning. Total 766 people are admitted to the hospitals of Delhi due to Coronavirus. Out of them 112 are positive, rest are possibly infected and are being tested.



1 April 2020, 16:53 PM Delhi: One more doctor at safdarjung positive. 6 doctors positive in Delhi.



1 April 2020, 16:25 PM England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to auction his World Cup winning shirt to raise funds to fight coronavirus.



1 April 2020, 16:20 PM Delhi govt evacuates 205 passersby from Majnu Ka Tila gurudwara, quarantines them in school.



1 April 2020, 15:29 PM COVID-19: Hockey India donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus.



1 April 2020, 15:09 PM New Delhi: A doctor in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital has also been tested to be Coronavirus positive. Doctors who came in contact with him have also been quarentine.



1 April 2020, 14:52 PM Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope meets Disaster Management officials to review measures taken to stop spread of coronavirus.

1 April 2020, 14:17 PM Security checkpoint traffic jam at Shadipur depot in Delhi

1 April 2020, 13:34 PM Andhra Pradesh reported 43 news cases of COVID-19 infections today (April 1).

1 April 2020, 13:17 PM Noida community kitchen maintaining social distancing while food distribution at Bhangel.

1 April 2020, 13:11 PM Delhi Police informed Nanded Police in Maharashtra about the participation of 13 people from Nanded city at the Tablighi meet in Delhi. Information about one person was given while the remaining 12 are being traced by the local police.

1 April 2020, 13:08 PM PM Narendra Modi called up Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and urged him to step up tracing, testing and treating of those who arrived in Mumbai and the rest of state after attending Tablighi in Delhi meet to avoid coronavirus spread and transmission.

1 April 2020, 12:56 PM India registers total 1637 coronavirus cases, with 1466 active cases, 133 cured while death is at 38

1 April 2020, 12:37 PM The Delhi administration has evacuated 190 people from a gurudwara in Majnu Ka Tilla. The gurudwara has been sealed and the evacuees are being shifted to a school where they will be quarantined.

1 April 2020, 12:22 PM Railways will be providing meals to the poor at five locations i.e. Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghaziabad, Old Delhi, Delhi Safdarjung and Shakurbasti from 12 pm to 1 pm on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.



1 April 2020, 11:56 AM Bihar Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar after the meeting said that 81 people were involved in Markaj at Bihar, 17 from Patna and 13 from Buxar. The search for remaining participants continue. All 30 samples have been collected for further investigation.

1 April 2020, 11:45 AM Rukuna rathayatra of lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar stopped by Odisha government due to coronavirus scare.

1 April 2020, 11:28 AM In Gujarat, 8 new positive cases have been reported, all the cases are from Ahmedabad. Total infections in the state rise to 82.



1 April 2020, 11:08 AM State Bank of India defers EMI payment by 3 months to ease pressure on customers amid COVID-19 scare

1 April 2020, 10:45 AM All the banks and ATMs in Uttar Pradesh will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm.

1 April 2020, 10:40 AM Police on alert at Delhi-Haryana border, they are keeping an eye out on people who are violating the lockdown rules without any prope cause. A drone camera is being used for the purpose.

1 April 2020, 10:31 AM BMC starts Mumbai helpline number: - 1800221292. The call time is between 9am to 9pm, the concerned Ward will be reached and necessary help will be provided. The facility in BMC jurisdiction only.