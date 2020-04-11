India coronavirus, COVID-19, April 11: Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus positive cases surge to 529 with 40 deaths

11 April 2020, 23:57 PM According to the Johns Hopkins University at 10:25 PM IST, the COVID-19 has infected over 17,33,792 people globally with claiming around 1,06,469 lives.

11 April 2020, 23:21 PM Rajasthan: State's total number of coronavirus cases crossed 700 on Saturday as 139 new confirmed COVID-19 cases come up.

11 April 2020, 23:18 PM Bihar: 3 more COVID-19 positive cases in the state taked the total to 64.

11 April 2020, 22:41 PM Madhya Pradesh Health Department: Total coronavirus positive cases in the state now stands at 529, death toll at 40.



11 April 2020, 22:34 PM Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs DCPs to provide sufficient security to healthcare personnel treating COVID-19 patients.



11 April 2020, 22:14 PM Uttar Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in the state climb to 452, death toll rises to 5.

11 April 2020, 22:11 PM Himachal Pradesh: Total 954 samples tested to date, of which 32 have tested positive for COVID-19. 9 positive patients have been cured, while 18 active cases are still under treatment. One death reported in the state so far, says Department of Health&Family Welfare.

11 April 2020, 21:52 PM The US tops Italy as the worst-hit country with 18,860 coronavirus deaths.

11 April 2020, 21:49 PM Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Lockdown should be lifted in a phased manner.



11 April 2020, 21:48 PM Maharashtra govt has not allowed any vendor to sell liquor online or deliver it home. Such news on social media are fake: State excise department.



11 April 2020, 21:36 PM PM Modi: Had yet another fruitful interaction with all Chief Ministers, the third such one in the last few days. We continued the extensive deliberations relating to the COVID-19 situation in India. Had yet another fruitful interaction with all Chief Ministers, the third such one in the last few days. We continued the extensive deliberations relating to the COVID-19 situation in India. https://t.co/nrCQW4lbOR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2020

11 April 2020, 21:33 PM New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in the national capital rise to 1069; the death toll is 19.



11 April 2020, 21:30 PM IndiGo says an employee died of coronavirus infection in Chennai.



11 April 2020, 21:27 PM Telangana cabinet decided to continue lockdown till April 30.

11 April 2020, 21:25 PM Telangana: Total 503 positive cases in the state till now with 14 deaths. 96 patients have been cured/discharged. At present, there are 393 cases in hospitals. Telangana cabinet decided to continue lockdown till April 30. All students studying in class 1 to 9 will be promoted to the next class in the state.



11 April 2020, 21:21 PM Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane: 4 people in Goa recover, only 2 active cases now.

11 April 2020, 20:51 PM New Delhi: 30 Jamaati kept in a quarantine centre in Mundka test COVID-19 positive.



11 April 2020, 20:33 PM Mizoram government makes testing of locally-made hand sanitisers mandatory to ensure that the products meet safety standards before they are distributed or sold.



11 April 2020, 20:31 PM Gujarat city-wise total cases and deaths:

Ahmedabad Case - 243, Death-10, Surat Case-28, Death-04, Rajkot Case-18, Vadodara Case-95, Death-02, Gandhinagar Case-15, Death-01, Bhavnagar Case-23, Death-02, Kutch Case-4, Mahesana Case-02, Gir Somnath Case -02, Porbandar Case-03, Panchmahal Case-01 Death-01, Patan Case-14 Death-01, Chhota Udepur Case-03, Jamnagar Case-01 Death-01, Morbi Case-01, Anand Case-05, Sabarkantha Case-01, Dahod Case-01, Bharuch Case-08. Out of the total 468 cases in the state, 33 cases are of those who have returned from various countries, 32 cases are of those who have returned from other states of the country whereas 403 cases are of local transmission.



11 April 2020, 20:22 PM Gujarat: Total COVID-19 cases stand at 468. 90 new cases reported today. Three new deaths take the death toll to 22. Over 44 patients have recovered.

11 April 2020, 20:10 PM Punjab: 7 more people test positive for novel coronavirus, cases rise to 158.



11 April 2020, 19:54 PM Himachal Pradesh: Two new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported, taking the total cases to 32 in the State: RD Dhiman Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Department of Health and Family Welfare.

11 April 2020, 19:46 PM Rajasthan govt to promote students of classes 9 and 11.



11 April 2020, 19:33 PM Odisha: There are a total 50 COVID-19 positive cases, 1 death in the state. As of today, there are 37 active cases in the state, says Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner Cum Secretary , Information & Public Relations Department



11 April 2020, 19:27 PM Gurugram Health Department, Haryana: No COVID-19 positive case reported in Gurugram district in the last 72 hours; the total number of active positive cases in the district is 18, total positive COVID-19 patients discharged is 14.



11 April 2020, 19:14 PM Maharashtra: COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai jumps to 75 with 11 fresh deaths.



11 April 2020, 18:44 PM Tamil Nadu reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, one more death. Total jumps to 969.



11 April 2020, 18:43 PM Council of ministers asked to resume work in ministries from Monday: Sources.

11 April 2020, 18:41 PM Kerala: 10 more test positive for novel coronavirus, the total rises to 373 including 228 active cases.



11 April 2020, 18:40 PM TN Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam: Chief Minister K Palaniswami has favoured extension of lockdown to the PM by two weeks, based on expert panel's recommendation.



11 April 2020, 18:32 PM Goa extends lockdown till April 30.



11 April 2020, 18:31 PM Andhra Pradesh: 24 new cases added taking the cumulative total to 405. No new death today thus the overall number of deaths remains 6. 11 have been discharged. Presently, 388 COVID-19 positive cases are being treated in designated Govt hospitals across the state.

11 April 2020, 18:28 PM Government of Delhi has decided to grant one-time financial help of Rs. 5000 to the individuals holding public service badge (Drivers) and driving licence of paratransit passenger vehicles i.e Auto rickshaws, Taxis, Gramin Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, Maxicab, Eco- Friendly Sewa, E-Rickshaws and school cabs etc. Financial help will be given through Direct Benefit of Transfer in the Aadhaar linked bank accounts of the eligible PSV holders in NCT of Delhi. The applicants can file on-line applications within fifteen days of the opening of the portal from Monday (April 14, 2020) itself from 10.00 a.m. onwards. The link is available at the website of Transport dept, Govt of Delhi at https://transport.delhi.gov.in/



11 April 2020, 18:24 PM Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 448 after 15 more test positive.

11 April 2020, 18:23 PM Madhya Pradesh: Man, who was detained under the National Security Act and shifted to a Jabalpur jail from Indore, tests positive for novel coronavirus, says Official.



11 April 2020, 18:19 PM Jammu and Kashmir: Around 2,500 residents of a panchayat in J&K's Kathua district decide to skip a meal everyday to feed the hungry during lockdown.

11 April 2020, 18:02 PM India's total COVID-19 cases jump to 7,529 with 242 deaths. 768 new cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hours.



11 April 2020, 17:32 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 17 new cases reported in J&K. 5 from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir. The total number of positive cases now stands at 224.

11 April 2020, 17:25 PM Maharashtra extends lockdown till April 30.



11 April 2020, 17:12 PM PM Modi assures that the country has adequate supplies of essential medicines; gives a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.



11 April 2020, 17:12 PM PM Modi condemns attacks on health professionals and incidents of misbehavior with students from North-East and Kashmir.



11 April 2020, 17:11 PM PM Modi: Aarogya Setu app is an essential tool in our fight against COVID-19, can subsequently act as an e-pass to facilitate travel.



11 April 2020, 17:11 PM PM Modi: Next 3-4 weeks critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the spread of the virus.



11 April 2020, 17:09 PM West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: The total number of active cases stands at 95 in the state. PM has said that the lockdown must be extended. The lockdown in Bengal will continue till April 30.

11 April 2020, 16:57 PM Rajasthan: Rajasthan records 117 cases till 2 pm today. 65 new cases in Jaipur takes total positive patients to 286 in Jaipur, 13 new cases in Banswara, 4 in Bikaner, one in Dausa, One in Jaisalmer, one in Karauli. 18 new cases came out in Tonk, 14 in Kota. Total positive patients figure jump to 678 in Rajasthan.

11 April 2020, 16:53 PM AIIMS assures treatment to an HIV and Cancer patient amid lockdown - files status report in Delhi High Court.



11 April 2020, 16:53 PM Health Ministry: Over 8.2 lakh COVID-19 cases would have been reported till April 15 if the lockdown would not have been imposed.



11 April 2020, 16:51 PM JS Papalkar, Akola Collector, Maharashtra: Today a patient at Akola Govt Medical College died after he suffered a neck injury. He died during treatment as he had already lost too much blood. He is from Assam. Police investigation underway.



11 April 2020, 16:30 PM PM Modi: When every person of the country will follow "Jaan hai toh jahan hai", will take care of both of them, will follow government's and administration's guidelines, the fight against Corona will get stronger.