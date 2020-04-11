हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
People play patriotic songs, shower flower petals on Agra police during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

As India remains under nation wide lockdown to battle the threat of coronavirus COVID-19 spread, the efforts of the health care workers and police officials who have working round-the-clock in this global pandemic is being lauded by one and all.

Agra: As India remains under nation wide lockdown to battle the threat of coronavirus COVID-19 spread, the efforts of the health care workers and police officials who have working round-the-clock in this global pandemic is being lauded by one and all.

In a clip shared by the Agra Police on micro blogging site Twitter shows people in a locality showering flower petals and playing patriotic songs as the police conducts its daily rounds in the area.

The video which has since been widely shared, shows the appreciation that the people feel for the police officers who have been risking their lives patrolling the roads and asking people to stay in the comfort of their homes. 

The police personnel have been on active duty monitoring the roads and even lending a helping a hand in distributing essential goods to people at their homes. 

Meanwhile, the total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 7000 mark on Saturday with the death toll touching 239. More than 1000 cases and 40 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours which is the sharpest spike since the outbreak of the deadly pathogen in India.

Even as high numbers of coronavirus infections are being reported, the Health Ministry has denied any evidence of community transmission of the disease in India.

