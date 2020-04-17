India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 17: 912 arrested in Kolkata for violating lockdown rules till date

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,759 out of which 10,824 are active cases and as many as 1,514 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, said Ministry of Health data on Thursday evening. The cases saw a jump by 826 and the total number of cases includes 76 foreign nationals.

Maharashtra remained the worst affected state with COVID-19 positive cases rising to 3,202. There have been 286 new cases in Maharashtra, including 177 new cases in Mumbai, during the last 24 hours. There have been 7 deaths in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 194. In Maharashtra today, 5 patients were discharged after recovering. So far, 300 patients have been cured and discharged in Maharashtra.

The COVID-19 infection has affected around 185 countries around the world and as per Johns Hopkins University latest data there are 2,153,620 confirmed cases recorded with 143,844 deaths.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to COVID-19: