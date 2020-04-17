India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 17: 912 arrested in Kolkata for violating lockdown rules till date

17 April 2020, 07:17 AM
Rajasthan: 55 new COVID-19 cases detected in the state; total number rises to 1,131.
17 April 2020, 06:51 AM
Andhra Pradesh: Children below 11-years of age testing positive for COVID-19 is a new trend in the Andhra Pradesh, according to Dr Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Health), state government."We have got some COVID-19 cases who are below 11 yrs of age. That is a new trend, new disease, new infection, we are still trying to understand the nature of the infection. The line of treatment and protocol remains the same. We are following the advice by ICMR," said Dr Reddy. (ANI input)
17 April 2020, 06:40 AM
Assam: Traffic Police personnel perform Bihu dance on the streets of Guwahati to mark the occasion of RongaliBihu amid lockdown due to coronavirus.
#WATCH Assam: Traffic Police personnel in Guwahati perform Bihu dance to celebrate #RongaliBihu amid #CoronavirusLockdown. (16.4.2020) pic.twitter.com/9mYlAkhPR3
— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020
17 April 2020, 06:38 AM
West Bengal: 912 people arrested in Kolkata for violating lockdown, says Police. (PTI input)
17 April 2020, 06:36 AM
Delhi: COVID-19 cases in the national capital rise to 1640; death toll climbs to 38.