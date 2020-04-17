हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 17: 912 arrested in Kolkata for violating lockdown rules till date

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 12,759 out of which 10,824 are active cases and as many as 1,514 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, said Ministry of Health data on Thursday evening. The cases saw a jump by 826 and the total number of cases includes 76 foreign nationals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 17, 2020 - 07:17
File image

Maharashtra remained the worst affected state with COVID-19 positive cases rising to 3,202. There have been 286 new cases in Maharashtra, including 177 new cases in Mumbai, during the last 24 hours. There have been 7 deaths in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 194. In Maharashtra today, 5 patients were discharged after recovering. So far, 300 patients have been cured and discharged in Maharashtra.

The COVID-19 infection has affected around 185 countries around the world and as per Johns Hopkins University latest data there are 2,153,620 confirmed cases recorded with 143,844 deaths.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to COVID-19:

 

17 April 2020, 07:17 AM

Rajasthan: 55 new COVID-19 cases detected in the state; total number rises to 1,131.

17 April 2020, 06:51 AM

Andhra Pradesh: Children below 11-years of age testing positive for COVID-19 is a new trend in the Andhra Pradesh, according to Dr Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Health), state government."We have got some COVID-19 cases who are below 11 yrs of age. That is a new trend, new disease, new infection, we are still trying to understand the nature of the infection. The line of treatment and protocol remains the same. We are following the advice by ICMR," said Dr Reddy. (ANI input)

 

17 April 2020, 06:40 AM

Assam: Traffic Police personnel perform Bihu dance on the streets of Guwahati to mark the occasion of RongaliBihu amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

17 April 2020, 06:38 AM

West Bengal: 912 people arrested in Kolkata for violating lockdown, says Police. (PTI input)

17 April 2020, 06:36 AM

Delhi: COVID-19 cases in the national capital rise to 1640; death toll climbs to 38.

