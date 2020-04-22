India coronavirus COVID-19 live updates April 22: 3 months to 5 years prison if found guilty of attacking health workers, says Prakash Javadekar

22 April 2020, 15:11 PM Central Government brings an ordinance to end violence against health workers, carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone found guilty.

22 April 2020, 14:56 PM Bihar: 5 more COVID-19 positive cases in the state take the total to 136.

22 April 2020, 13:52 PM Five more COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar takes total to 131.

Two females and one male from Khajpura Patna,

One female from Bihar Sharief,

One male from East Champaran.

Contact tracing on.

22 April 2020, 12:54 PM Gujarat coronavirus update at 12 pm on April 22. In the past 12 hours, 94 positive, 5 cured cases and 5 deaths have been reported.



Total cases - 2272

Active cases - 2033

Deaths - 95

Cured - 144

22 April 2020, 12:48 PM An employee of the Civil Aviation Ministry who had attended office on April 15, 2020 has tested positive for COVID-19. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the premises. All colleagues who came in contact with him are being asked to go into self isolation as a precaution

22 April 2020, 12:45 PM Karnataka's total number of COVID-19 positive cases are 425 which includes 17 deaths and 129 discharges. Seven new cases have been reported on April 21 2020. A 4-month old baby in Kalburagi was found positive.

22 April 2020, 11:48 AM Telangana's Suryapet district is the new hotspot as coronavirus positive cases have surged dramatically in the area. Telangana CM KCR has sent chief secretary, DGP along with top officials to Suryapet to find out the reason behind the sudden surge.

22 April 2020, 11:42 AM Andhra Pradesh reports 56 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases now jump to 813.

22 April 2020, 11:09 AM Total number of containment zones in Mumbai is now 817, it was 721 till Saturday. Red zones - 297 congested pockets with tight lockdown, Orange zones - 129 congested pockets but manageable with less stringent restrictions, Blue zones - 391 with buildings that are manageable.

22 April 2020, 10:37 AM Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday (April 22) said that home quarantine period of Wadhwan family is ending today at 2 pm and he has written a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI to take them in their custody. Deshmukh added that Wadhwan family will remain in the custody of Maharashtra Police till the ED or CBI take their custody.

22 April 2020, 09:27 AM Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has been caught in the US due to coronavirus lockdown. He had gone on a private trip and was supposed to be back in the first week of April, but got stuck in the US due to international flight ban. CEC Arora keeps in touch through video conferencing for important decisions of the Election Commission.

22 April 2020, 09:19 AM Till 9 am on Wednesday, 64 new positive cases were reported in Rajasthan. Total COVID-19 cases rise to 1,799. 44 from Ajmer,

4 from Jaipur,

3 from Jodhpur,

6 from Kota,

1 from Bharatpur,

6 from Tonk.

22 April 2020, 08:48 AM India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 19984, death at 640, cured/migrated 3870. In the last 24 hours, 1383 new cases have been reported and 50 deaths.

22 April 2020, 08:20 AM Three new cases of coronavirus reported from Odisha. Total cases 82, cured 30, dead 1.

22 April 2020, 07:51 AM US coronavirus deaths topped 45,000 on Tuesday doubling in a little over a week and rising by a near-record amount in a single day, according to a Reuters tally. The US has by far the world`s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at over 810,000, almost four times as many as Spain, the country with the second-highest number.