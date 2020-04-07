हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 7: COVID-19 cases in India inch to 4,421; death toll at 114

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - 09:32
Comments |
IANS photo

As India continues to battle against coronavirus with the lockdown entering the 14th day on Tuesday (April 7, 2020), the total number of cases reached 4,421 which includes 3,981 active cases, 325 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 114 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data at 8.50 am IST.  5 deaths and 354 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. 

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 45, followed by Gujarat (12), Madhya Pradesh (9), Telangana (7), Delhi (7), Punjab (6) and Tamil Nadu (5).

PM Modi indicated some easing of restrictions in a phased manner after the nationwide lockdown ends on April 14 but asked the countrymen to be ready for a long battle against the outbreak. He also addressed the party workers where he asked the countrymen to feel neither tired nor defeated in this long fight.

Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, he said that the government must work on war footing to mitigate the impact, adding that the ministries should prepare a business continuity plan, according to an official statement.

The deadly virus has infected over 13 lakh people across the globe and has taken over 72,638 lives around the world.   

This live blog brings you all updates related to coronavirus COVID-19:

 

 

7 April 2020, 09:24 AM

Rajasthan: 24 new cases reported till 9 am on Tuesday. The new cases include four positive cases from Banswara district, one from Churu district, three positive from Jaipur, seven positives from Jaisalmer, 9 positives from Jodhpur district. Total number of cases stands at 325.  

 

 

7 April 2020, 08:58 AM

COVID-19 data India: Total number of coronavirus cases rise to 4,421 which includes 3,981 active cases, 325 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 114 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data at 8.50 am IST.

7 April 2020, 08:56 AM

China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases: Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the mainland in the previous day. However, the National Health Commission received reports of 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday, all of which were imported, Xinhua reported. (ANI report)

7 April 2020, 08:38 AM

Worl Health Day: PM Modi lauds doctors, nurses and health care workers for their contribution to bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace.

7 April 2020, 08:34 AM

World Health Day: PM Modi wishes people good health asks them to follow social distancing in order to protect their lives. 

7 April 2020, 08:10 AM

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appeals West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and other MPs, MLAs to take 30% pay cut for a year as a contribution in COVID-19 efforts.

7 April 2020, 07:39 AM

Bhopal: Talaiya Police attacked in  Islam Pura on Monday night after they went to remove the crowd on the spot during the lockdown. Two policemen were injured in the incident. The police were attacked with knife.  Earlier, there has been an incident of water pouring on the police in the Budhwara area. Police are investigating the matter.

7 April 2020, 07:14 AM

Assam: 1182 persons have been arrested and 504 cases registered, so far for violating the coronavirus lockdown, says Sate ADGP (Additional Director General of Police)-Law & Order, GP Singh. (ANI report)
 

7 April 2020, 07:06 AM

India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports amid coronavirus: India, the world`s main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, the government said in a statement. The 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines accounted for 10% of all Indian pharmaceutical exports and include several antibiotics, such as tinidazole and erythromycin, the hormone progesterone and Vitamin B12. (Reuters report)

7 April 2020, 07:01 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes early recovery to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said, ''Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon.''

7 April 2020, 06:57 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson COVID-19 symptoms worsen: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday (April 5) due to persistent COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms, was taken into intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday (April 6), Downing Street said.

7 April 2020, 06:47 AM

Coronavirus cases surge to 1,345,048 globally. US and Spain worst-hit with 367,507 and 136,675 cases respectively. The global death toll stands at 74,565.

