India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, April 7: COVID-19 cases in India inch to 4,421; death toll at 114

7 April 2020, 09:24 AM
Rajasthan: 24 new cases reported till 9 am on Tuesday. The new cases include four positive cases from Banswara district, one from Churu district, three positive from Jaipur, seven positives from Jaisalmer, 9 positives from Jodhpur district. Total number of cases stands at 325.
7 April 2020, 08:58 AM
COVID-19 data India: Total number of coronavirus cases rise to 4,421 which includes 3,981 active cases, 325 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 114 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data at 8.50 am IST.
7 April 2020, 08:56 AM
China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases: Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the mainland in the previous day. However, the National Health Commission received reports of 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday, all of which were imported, Xinhua reported. (ANI report)
7 April 2020, 08:38 AM
Worl Health Day: PM Modi lauds doctors, nurses and health care workers for their contribution to bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace.
Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020
7 April 2020, 08:34 AM
World Health Day: PM Modi wishes people good health asks them to follow social distancing in order to protect their lives.
This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020
7 April 2020, 08:10 AM
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appeals West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and other MPs, MLAs to take 30% pay cut for a year as a contribution in COVID-19 efforts.
PM, MPs, Union Ministers @narendramodi take 30% pay cut for a year to Covid-19 efforts.
President, VP and Governors also take 30% pay cut for a year.
APPEAL MLAs and Ministers in WEST BENGAL @MamataOfficial to take 30% pay cut for a year to boost govt’s Covid-19 efforts.
— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 7, 2020
7 April 2020, 07:39 AM
Bhopal: Talaiya Police attacked in Islam Pura on Monday night after they went to remove the crowd on the spot during the lockdown. Two policemen were injured in the incident. The police were attacked with knife. Earlier, there has been an incident of water pouring on the police in the Budhwara area. Police are investigating the matter.
7 April 2020, 07:14 AM
Assam: 1182 persons have been arrested and 504 cases registered, so far for violating the coronavirus lockdown, says Sate ADGP (Additional Director General of Police)-Law & Order, GP Singh. (ANI report)
7 April 2020, 07:06 AM
India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports amid coronavirus: India, the world`s main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, the government said in a statement. The 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines accounted for 10% of all Indian pharmaceutical exports and include several antibiotics, such as tinidazole and erythromycin, the hormone progesterone and Vitamin B12. (Reuters report)
7 April 2020, 07:01 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes early recovery to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said, ''Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon.''
Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020
7 April 2020, 06:57 AM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson COVID-19 symptoms worsen: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday (April 5) due to persistent COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms, was taken into intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday (April 6), Downing Street said.
7 April 2020, 06:47 AM
Coronavirus cases surge to 1,345,048 globally. US and Spain worst-hit with 367,507 and 136,675 cases respectively. The global death toll stands at 74,565.