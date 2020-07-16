India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 16: Madhya Pradesh's Indore reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, tally touches 5632

New Delhi: India's total number of COVID-19 cases touched 9,36,181 with 29,429 new cases reported in one day. The death toll 24309 with 582 fatalities reported, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. The total number of cases includes 3,19,840 active cases, 5,92,032 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With COVID-19 recoveries of more than 20,000 cases in the last 24 hours takes the recovery rate to 63.24%.

Meanwhile, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday virtually launched the world`s most affordable RT-PCR based COVID-19 diagnostic kit "Corosure" developed by IIT Delhi, and approved by the ICMR and DCGI.

