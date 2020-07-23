LIVE: Telangana reports 1554 new COVID-19 cases, total tally climbs to 49259

23 July 2020, 06:36 AM
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID-19 testing facility established in adherence to the safety standards and advisories of ICMR at (DIHAR) lab in Leh on July 22. The facility at DIHAR has been built to increase the rate of testing to identify corona cases in the union territory. (ANI)
23 July 2020, 06:35 AM
Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,554 new Covid-19 positive cases and 9 deaths, the state health department said. With these new cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 49,259 including 11,155 active cases, 37,666 recovered cases and 438 deaths. (ANI)