LIVE: Telangana reports 1554 new COVID-19 cases, total tally climbs to 49259

New Delhi: India' s total coronavirus cases on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) touched 11,92,915 with as many as 37724 new COVID-19 cases while the death toll rose to 28,732 with 648 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

The total tally includes the number of active coronavirus infections which is at 4,11,133 and the number of recoveries touching 7,53,049, the recovery rate recorded is 63.12 per cent.

This is the seventh consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 30,000.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,27,031 cases and 12,276 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 1,80,643 COVID-19 cases so far while Delhi has a total tally of 1,25,096 cases and 3,690 deaths, according to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested a the total of 1,47,24, 546 samples till July 21 including 3,43,243 samples tested yesterday.

