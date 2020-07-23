हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Telangana reports 1554 new COVID-19 cases, total tally climbs to 49259

India' s total coronavirus cases on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) touched 11,92,915 with as many as 37724 new COVID-19 cases while the death toll rose to 28,732 with 648 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 06:36
Comments |

New Delhi: India' s total coronavirus cases on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) touched 11,92,915 with as many as 37724 new COVID-19 cases while the death toll rose to 28,732 with 648 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. 

The total tally includes the number of active coronavirus infections which is at 4,11,133 and the number of recoveries touching 7,53,049, the recovery rate recorded is 63.12 per cent.

This is the seventh consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 30,000.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,27,031 cases and 12,276 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 1,80,643 COVID-19 cases so far while Delhi has a total tally of 1,25,096 cases and 3,690 deaths, according to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested a the total of 1,47,24, 546 samples till July 21 including 3,43,243 samples tested yesterday.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

23 July 2020, 06:36 AM

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID-19 testing facility established in adherence to the safety standards and advisories of ICMR at (DIHAR) lab in Leh on July 22. The facility at DIHAR has been built to increase the rate of testing to identify corona cases in the union territory. (ANI)

23 July 2020, 06:35 AM

Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,554 new Covid-19 positive cases and 9 deaths, the state health department said. With these new cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 49,259 including 11,155 active cases, 37,666 recovered cases and 438 deaths. (ANI)

