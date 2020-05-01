India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 1: Delhi govt to screen all people living in containment zones as cases rise to 3515

1 May 2020, 06:52 AM
COVID-19 Global data: The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 3,252,181 and the death toll stands at 233,257.
1 May 2020, 06:39 AM
West Bengal: 40 senior police officers in West Bengal transferred from their respective postings.
pic.twitter.com/tsDMS2rz7u
1 May 2020, 06:31 AM
Delhi: Delhi government to screen all people living in COVID-19 containment zones. Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3515 including three deaths reported on Thursday. (PTI report)