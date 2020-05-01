India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 1: Delhi govt to screen all people living in containment zones as cases rise to 3515

As many as 67 deaths and more than 1,700 cases of novel coronavirus have taken India’s tally past the 33,000-mark.

While the death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,075 after 67 more fatalities, the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in India on Thursday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 24,162, while 8,372 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday stated that the recovery rate of coronavirus COVID-19 has improved from 13.06 per cent to above 25 per cent in 14 days which is a positive sign. Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal said that 8,324 COVID-19 patients, which is 25.19 per cent of total cases, have recovered so far. In the last 24 hours, 630 patients have been cured.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country continues to be from Maharashtra with 9,915 infections, followed by Gujarat with 4,082, Delhi with 3,439, Madhya Pradesh with 2,660.

