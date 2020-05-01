हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 1: Delhi govt to screen all people living in containment zones as cases rise to 3515

As many as 67 deaths and more than 1,700 cases of novel coronavirus have taken India’s tally past the 33,000-mark.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 1, 2020 - 06:52
Comments |

As many as 67 deaths and more than 1,700 cases of novel coronavirus have taken India’s tally past the 33,000-mark.

While the death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,075 after 67 more fatalities, the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in India on Thursday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 24,162, while 8,372 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday stated that the recovery rate of coronavirus COVID-19 has improved from 13.06 per cent to above 25 per cent in 14 days which is a positive sign. Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal said that 8,324 COVID-19 patients, which is 25.19 per cent of total cases, have recovered so far. In the last 24 hours, 630 patients have been cured.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country continues to be from Maharashtra with 9,915 infections, followed by Gujarat with 4,082, Delhi with 3,439, Madhya Pradesh with 2,660.

Follow this live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

1 May 2020, 06:52 AM

COVID-19 Global data: The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 3,252,181 and the death toll stands at 233,257.

1 May 2020, 06:39 AM

West Bengal: 40 senior police officers in West Bengal transferred from their respective postings. 

1 May 2020, 06:31 AM

Delhi: Delhi government to screen all people living in COVID-19 containment zones. Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3515 including three deaths reported on Thursday. (PTI report)

Corona Meter
  • 33610Confirmed
  • 8373Discharged
  • 1075Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M45S

Rishi Kapoor's interview with Sudhir Choudhary where he talked about fans love