India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 31: Odisha reports 96 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 1,819

The coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in the containment zones was extended for two more weeks till June 30, 2020, by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday (May 30, 2020).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 31, 2020 - 06:40
The rising number of coronavirus cases in the country from the past few weeks led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. The current phase of re-opening, named as 'Unlock 1', will have an economic focus.

With the biggest single-day jump of 7,964 cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India surged to 1,73,763, while the death count mounted to 4,971, as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday morning. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat have been the severely-hit places in the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown which is slated to begin from Monday, June 1.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

Follow this Zee New live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

31 May 2020, 06:40 AM

Migrant dead: The viscera of a 45-year-old migrant worker, found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train in Jhansi, has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. (PTI report)

31 May 2020, 06:38 AM

Delhi: The number of containment zones in the national capital went up to 122 on Saturday with fresh COVID-19 cases keeping upwards of 1,000 over the past three days.

31 May 2020, 06:33 AM

Odisha: 96 new COVID-19 cases in the state, tally climbs to 1,819.

  • 1,73,763Confirmed
  • 4,971Deaths

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

