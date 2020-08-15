LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hoist tricolour at historic Red Fort amid multilayered security

New Delhi: India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today on August 15, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The function will begin shortly at Delhi's Red Fort.

Special arrangements have been made at the Red Fort in the national capital to mark this years Independence Day. Only invited guests will be granted entry, special seating arrangements have been made and all safety protocols have been put in place keeping the COVID-19 crisis in mind.

The government, has pressed for all states to make the “best possible use of technology” for this year’s Independence Day celebrations to avoid large-scale gathering. The ministry advised to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and sanitisation.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog on updates from Independence Day function at Delhi's Red Fort: