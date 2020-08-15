हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hoist tricolour at historic Red Fort amid multilayered security

India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today on August 15, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The function will begin shortly at Delhi's Red Fort.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 07:13
Comments |

New Delhi: India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today on August 15, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The function will begin shortly at Delhi's Red Fort.

Special arrangements have been made at the Red Fort in the national capital to mark this years Independence Day. Only invited guests will be granted entry, special seating arrangements have been made and all safety protocols have been put in place keeping the COVID-19 crisis in mind.

The government, has pressed for all states to make the “best possible use of technology” for this year’s Independence Day celebrations to avoid large-scale gathering. The ministry advised to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and sanitisation.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog on updates from Independence Day function at Delhi's Red Fort:

15 August 2020, 07:09 AM

PM Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff and three service chiefs will reach Rajghat shortly.

15 August 2020, 07:04 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Red Fort at around 7 am and where he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. At around 7.30 am he will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

15 August 2020, 07:01 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the nation on Independence Day in a tweet, ahead of his speech from the Red Fort. He wrote:

15 August 2020, 06:58 AM

Officials informed that there will be thermal screening for the invitees at all entry points. A thorough sanitisation of the Red Fort premises inside and outside has been being carried out on a regular basis. Also, all invitees have been requested to wear protective masks. An adequate number of masks are also being kept handy for distribution at various points of venue. Similarly, hand sanitisers will be available at pre-defined locations.

15 August 2020, 06:50 AM

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the tricolour at his official residence in Delhi. 

15 August 2020, 06:49 AM

Around 4,000 personnel hiave been deployed on security duty. Over 1,500 people who recovered from COVID-19, will be attending the function as a symbol of the citizens` determination to fight the pandemic. 

 

15 August 2020, 06:46 AM

This year, about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi national address from the historic Red Fort. The arrangements have been made keeping in view social distancing norms.

  • 24,61,190Confirmed
  • 48,040Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M11S

DNA: Monsoon becomes disaster in Rajasthan-Gujarat