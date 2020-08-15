LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hoist tricolour at historic Red Fort amid multilayered security

15 August 2020, 07:09 AM
PM Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff and three service chiefs will reach Rajghat shortly.
15 August 2020, 07:04 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Red Fort at around 7 am and where he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. At around 7.30 am he will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.
15 August 2020, 07:01 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the nation on Independence Day in a tweet, ahead of his speech from the Red Fort. He wrote:
#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।
जय हिंद!
Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians.
Jai Hind!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020
15 August 2020, 06:58 AM
Officials informed that there will be thermal screening for the invitees at all entry points. A thorough sanitisation of the Red Fort premises inside and outside has been being carried out on a regular basis. Also, all invitees have been requested to wear protective masks. An adequate number of masks are also being kept handy for distribution at various points of venue. Similarly, hand sanitisers will be available at pre-defined locations.
15 August 2020, 06:50 AM
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the tricolour at his official residence in Delhi.
15 August 2020, 06:49 AM
Around 4,000 personnel hiave been deployed on security duty. Over 1,500 people who recovered from COVID-19, will be attending the function as a symbol of the citizens` determination to fight the pandemic.
15 August 2020, 06:46 AM
This year, about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi national address from the historic Red Fort. The arrangements have been made keeping in view social distancing norms.