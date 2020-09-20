हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Parliament LIVE: Agriculture Minister to move Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce Bill

The ruling party BJP has total 86 members in Rajya Sabha, Congress has 40, TMC 13, Samajwadi Party 8, TRS 7, BJD 9, JDU 5, AIADMK 9, DMK 7 and RJD 5.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 08:51
Comments |

Three agriculture-related bills, which have passed been passed Lok Sabha, are slated to be taken up for passage in Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Almost all opposition parties are demanding that the bills should be sent to the select committee of the House.BJP has issued a three-line whip to all of its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Sunday. 

The ruling party BJP has total 86 members in Rajya Sabha, Congress has 40, TMC 13, Samajwadi Party 8, TRS 7, BJD 9, JDU 5, AIADMK 9, DMK 7 and RJD 5.

Out of 245 members in the Upper House, two seats are vacant.The House is slated to take up Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Follow Zee News live blog for all updates on Parliament Monsoon Session:

20 September 2020, 08:51 AM

Congress MP Ripun Bora has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "demand for modification of modalities of the Rs 20 lakh crores stimulus package announced to combat the economic loss due to COVID-19 pandemic".

20 September 2020, 08:50 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna in the state of Chhattisgarh. (ANI input)

20 September 2020, 08:08 AM

Opposition joins hands to challenge farm bills in Rajya Sabha today, BJP eyes support of neutral parties. (Read Here)

20 September 2020, 08:06 AM

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar to move Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha today.
 

  • 53,08,014Confirmed
  • 85,619Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M29S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day