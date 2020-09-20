Parliament LIVE: Agriculture Minister to move Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce Bill

20 September 2020, 08:51 AM
Congress MP Ripun Bora has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "demand for modification of modalities of the Rs 20 lakh crores stimulus package announced to combat the economic loss due to COVID-19 pandemic".
20 September 2020, 08:50 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna in the state of Chhattisgarh. (ANI input)
20 September 2020, 08:08 AM
Opposition joins hands to challenge farm bills in Rajya Sabha today, BJP eyes support of neutral parties. (Read Here)
20 September 2020, 08:06 AM
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar to move Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha today.