Parliament LIVE: Agriculture Minister to move Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce Bill

Three agriculture-related bills, which have passed been passed Lok Sabha, are slated to be taken up for passage in Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Almost all opposition parties are demanding that the bills should be sent to the select committee of the House.BJP has issued a three-line whip to all of its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Sunday.

The ruling party BJP has total 86 members in Rajya Sabha, Congress has 40, TMC 13, Samajwadi Party 8, TRS 7, BJD 9, JDU 5, AIADMK 9, DMK 7 and RJD 5.

Out of 245 members in the Upper House, two seats are vacant.The House is slated to take up Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

