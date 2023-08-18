LIVE UPDATES | ISRO Mission Chandrayaan 3: Navigating Closer To The Moon, Vikram Lander To Begin First Deboosting To Lower Orbit TODAY
ISRO Chandrayaan 3 LIVE UPDATES: Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover Successfully Detached from Propulsion Module on Thursday. Anticipated Soft Moon Landing Scheduled for August 23rd.
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: India's third mission to the Moon achieved an important step on Thursday. The part of the mission that will land on the Moon, called the Lander Module, which includes the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, was separated from the part that provides propulsion.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) explained that after the separation, the lander will slow down to position itself in an orbit where it's closest to the Moon at 30 km and farthest at 100 km. This is the orbit from which they will try to softly land on the Moon's south pole, planned for August 23. The propulsion part will keep going in its current path, collecting research information for months or even years.
Chandrayaan 3: Launch Date
Chandrayaan-3 was launched into space by the LVM3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14 and entered lunar orbit on August 5.
ISRO Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: Important Mission For India
If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in landing a robotic rover on the Moon, it will be India's second attempt in four years. If successful, India will join a small group of countries – the US, China, and the former Soviet Union – that have mastered the technology of landing gently on the Moon's surface. Another country, Russia, is also getting ready to land its spacecraft, Luna-25, on the Moon's south pole next week. The interesting part is that both Luna-25 and Chandrayaan-3 are planning to land around the same time – Luna-25 between August 21-23 and Chandrayaan-3 between August 23-24. This close timing has created a lot of excitement among scientists all over the world.
Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: Lander Vikram To Undergo ‘Deboost’ From Today
After the separation from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, the lander Vikram will now commence the process of “deboosting” – slowing down – for a soft landing on the lunar surface (at south pole). The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the lander is scheduled to touch down next Wednesday (August 23).