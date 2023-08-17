trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650067
NewsIndia
CHANDRAYAAN 3 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE Updates: Big Step For Chandrayaan-3, Lander 'Vikram' Separates Successfully From Spacecraft

Chandrayaan 3 Mission Latest Updates: India`s Chandrayaan-3 mission marked another giant leap in its lunar quest as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 02:28 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

New Delhi: India`s Chandrayaan-3 mission marked another giant leap in its lunar quest as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday. The Chandrayaan-3 mission`s lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme. On Wednesday, the spacecraft carried out the final lunar-bound orbit reduction manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, a week ahead of its scheduled landing on the south pole of the moon on August 23.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon’s surface.

It has been a month and two days since the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. ISRO is bidding to make a successful soft landing on the moon, which will make India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat after the United States, Russia and China.

Follow All The Live And Latest Updates On The Chandrayaan-3 Mission And Its Progress -

17 August 2023
14:12 PM

Chandrayaan 3 Latest Updates: 'A Series Of Manoeuvres Before Final Landing'

 

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said that all systems are operating as planned. "Everything is going fine now. There will be a series of manoeuvres until it lands (on the Moon) on 23rd August," S Somanath said.

14:06 PM

Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: Propulsion Module Continues Its Journey

 

After successful separation, the propulsion module of India's Chandrayaan-3 Mission continues its journey in its current orbit, says ISRO.

 

 

14:03 PM

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Live Updates: Lander 'Vikram' Separates From Spacecraft

 

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's lander 'Vikram' has successfully separated from the spacecraft. It is now expected to land on the moon on August 23.

 

 

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train