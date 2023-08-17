LIVE Updates: Big Step For Chandrayaan-3, Lander 'Vikram' Separates Successfully From Spacecraft
Chandrayaan 3 Mission Latest Updates: India`s Chandrayaan-3 mission marked another giant leap in its lunar quest as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday
Trending Photos
New Delhi: India`s Chandrayaan-3 mission marked another giant leap in its lunar quest as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday. The Chandrayaan-3 mission`s lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme. On Wednesday, the spacecraft carried out the final lunar-bound orbit reduction manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, a week ahead of its scheduled landing on the south pole of the moon on August 23.
A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it has been through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon’s surface.
It has been a month and two days since the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. ISRO is bidding to make a successful soft landing on the moon, which will make India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat after the United States, Russia and China.
Follow All The Live And Latest Updates On The Chandrayaan-3 Mission And Its Progress -
Chandrayaan 3 Latest Updates: 'A Series Of Manoeuvres Before Final Landing'
ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said that all systems are operating as planned. "Everything is going fine now. There will be a series of manoeuvres until it lands (on the Moon) on 23rd August," S Somanath said.
Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: Propulsion Module Continues Its Journey
After successful separation, the propulsion module of India's Chandrayaan-3 Mission continues its journey in its current orbit, says ISRO.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
Meanwhile, the Propulsion Module continues its journey in the current orbit for months/years.
The SHAPE payload onboard it would
perform spectroscopic study of the Earth’s atmosphere and
measure the variations in polarization from the clouds on…
— ISRO (@isro) August 17, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Live Updates: Lander 'Vikram' Separates From Spacecraft
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's lander 'Vikram' has successfully separated from the spacecraft. It is now expected to land on the moon on August 23.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
‘Thanks for the ride, mate! ’
said the Lander Module (LM).
LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM)
LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST.
Now, has pic.twitter.com/rJKkPSr6Ct
— ISRO (@isro) August 17, 2023