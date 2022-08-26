JAC Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC Class 8th Result 2022 will be released soon for all students. As per recent updates, while JAC 8th Result date is not officially available yet, some reports suggest that Jharkhand Board may release class 8th results tomorrow. Once declared, JAC 8th result will be available on the official website - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results were expected to be out on 25 August however The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has clarified that the results for class 8 will not be declared on 25th August. Once released, students will be able to check their score card at the official JAC website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 8th Result 2022 once declared, can be checked by students using their login credentials or JAC admit cards. They are also advised to only check their JAC results via the official website for authenticity. However, several other third party websites are also expected to have these results.