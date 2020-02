The results of the Jadavpur University students’ union elections will be announced today (February 20), the counting will begin at 10 am.

This year's polls was a close contest between CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The SFI has put up candidates for all eight central panel posts and 40 general seats, and are confident that it will win the elections by a huge margin. While Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) has fielded almost three times the number of candidates in this election since the last time.

This year, for the first time, ABVP fielded candidates in several 'general' category seats and eight central panel posts — four in arts and four in engineering faculties.

The students' election in JU is being held after a gap of three years.

