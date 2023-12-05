Jaipur BREAKING LIVE Updates: Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi SHOT DEAD, Gunman At Large

Karani Sena President Shot Dead Live: In a shocking turn of events today, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the State Chief of the National Rajput Karni Sena, was fatally shot in the capital city, Jaipur. The assailants reportedly entered his residence in the Shyamnagar area and opened fire, leaving him critically injured. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was promptly rushed to Metro Mass Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The news of the attack on Sukhdev Singh triggered a swift response from the entire police administration. Alongside local law enforcement, senior officers hurried to the scene, and heightened police presence was established in the area.

The incident has reverberated through the community, particularly among members of the National Rajput Karni Sena. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was a distinguished leader known for his association with the organization and active participation in various social and community issues.

As the investigation unfolds, the police are working diligently to collect evidence and identify the perpetrators behind this tragic incident. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and authorities are exploring all possible angles to understand the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Local police have intensified their presence in the vicinity, closely monitoring the situation to prevent any potential unrest. Further updates on the investigation and Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's condition are eagerly awaited as authorities strive to bring clarity to this distressing event.

This is a developing story