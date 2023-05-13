Vote Counting LIVE | Jalandhar (Punjab) Lok Sabha Bypoll Election Results 2023: AAP () - Congress () - SAD () - BJP (): Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly
Jalandhar (Punjab) Lok Sabha Bypoll Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Prominent among the nineteen candidates in the fray are AAP's Sushil Rinku, Congress' Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, BJP's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal and SAD's Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.
Jalandhar (Punjab) Lok Sabha Bypoll Election Results 2023 Latest Updates: Counting of votes for the high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, that witnessed a four-corner battle among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), will begin shortly. The votes will be counted from 8 am at the counting centres set up at the office of the Director Land Records and Sports College Complex in Kapurthala Road.
The bypoll was held on May 10 and saw a voter turnout of 54.70 per cent. Of the 16,21,800 eligible voters, as many as 8,87,154 exercised their franchise.
The Jalandhar seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.
Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll Election Results 2023: There is a four-corner battle among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). While AAP has fielded Sushil Rinku, Congress has fielded Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary. BJP's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal and the SAD's Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi are also among the nineteen candidates in the fray.
