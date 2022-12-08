topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Anand Assembly Election 2022 Result: Will Vasava Chotubhai winning again?

Jhagadia Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Since 1990, Chhotu Vasava, the founder of the Bharatiya Tribal Party, has won this seat with a predominance of tribals.

Jhagadia (ઝગડિયા) (Zhagadia ) Assembly Election 2022 Result Constituency No.152: According to the Delimitation Commission's 2008 report, this Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated population of 69.81% Scheduled Tribes and 1.79% Scheduled Castes. According to the Census of India, 2011, the district where this constituency is located has an estimated literacy rate of 81.51%.

Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh of the BTP defeated Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava of the BJP in this seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections by a margin of 48,948, or 25.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. In this seat, BTP's vote share in 2017 was 59.94%.

 

