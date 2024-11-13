Live Updates | Jharkhand Election 2024 Voting: Polling For 43 Seats In Phase 1 Begins
Jharkhand Elections 2024 Live Updates: 683 candidates will be in the fray along with some big-time leaders including former Chief Minister Champai Soren and six existing cabinet ministers who are in Hemant Soren's administration.
Jharkhand Election 2024 Polling Live: Jharkhand is all set for the first phase of its Assembly elections on Wednesday, where voters across 43 constituencies in 15 districts will determine the fate of 683 candidates, including notable figures like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora. Polling opened at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. in most booths, except for 950 where it will end at 4 p.m. Voters in line by closing time will still be allowed to cast their ballots.
The JMM-led coalition, aiming to retain power, is focusing on welfare schemes like the Maiyan Samman Yojana, while the BJP-led NDA has intensified its campaign with an aggressive Hindutva agenda, promising to tackle issues like infiltration and alleged corruption. Top BJP leaders have rallied extensively, attacking the JMM’s governance, while INDIA bloc leaders countered by accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies.
Of the 1.37 crore eligible voters, 609 candidates are men, 73 are women, and one is of the third gender. Voting will take place across 15,344 polling stations, with 1,152 fully managed by women and 24 by persons with disabilities.
The BJP’s promises include implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 to women, and 5 lakh jobs for youth. The JMM counters with an offer of Rs 2,500 for women, 33% reservation in government jobs, and increased quotas for OBC, SC, and ST communities. The second phase of polling is scheduled for November 20, with votes counted on November 23.
Jharkhand Election 2024 Voting Live: People Queue Up In Large Numbers In Ranchi
People queue up at a polling station in Ranchi to vote in the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. Video from a polling station in Jawahar Nagar.
Jharkhand Election 2024 Polling Live: Key Poll Promises Made By JMM
The JMM, in order to compete with the BJP's 'Gogo Didi' plan, where she proposed to give Rs 2,100 as a subsidiary remittance every month, proposed Rs 2,500 besides women's 33% reservation in government jobs, a domicile policy based on the calendar year 1932 for preparing land records, implementation of the Sarna Dharma Code, and increased OBC, SC, ST reservations up to 27%, 12%, and 28% respectively.
Jharkhand Election 2024 Phase 1 live: Key Poll Promises Made By BJP
The key promises by the BJP include "driving out infiltrators", Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Rs 2,100 per month to every woman and 5 lakh employment opportunities for the youth.
Jharkhand Election 2024 Live: Voting Begins For Phase 1
Voting begins for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections; In this phase, voting is taking place on 43 out of 81 seats. Voting has also begun in the by-elections for 31 assembly seats spread across 10 states, as well as for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.
