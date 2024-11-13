Live Updates | Jharkhand Election 2024 Voting: Polling For 43 Seats In Phase 1 Begins

Jharkhand Election 2024 Polling Live: Jharkhand is all set for the first phase of its Assembly elections on Wednesday, where voters across 43 constituencies in 15 districts will determine the fate of 683 candidates, including notable figures like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora. Polling opened at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. in most booths, except for 950 where it will end at 4 p.m. Voters in line by closing time will still be allowed to cast their ballots.

The JMM-led coalition, aiming to retain power, is focusing on welfare schemes like the Maiyan Samman Yojana, while the BJP-led NDA has intensified its campaign with an aggressive Hindutva agenda, promising to tackle issues like infiltration and alleged corruption. Top BJP leaders have rallied extensively, attacking the JMM’s governance, while INDIA bloc leaders countered by accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies.

Of the 1.37 crore eligible voters, 609 candidates are men, 73 are women, and one is of the third gender. Voting will take place across 15,344 polling stations, with 1,152 fully managed by women and 24 by persons with disabilities.

The BJP’s promises include implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 to women, and 5 lakh jobs for youth. The JMM counters with an offer of Rs 2,500 for women, 33% reservation in government jobs, and increased quotas for OBC, SC, and ST communities. The second phase of polling is scheduled for November 20, with votes counted on November 23.