JNU violence live: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh blames ABVP for unleashing mayhem in JNU campus

6 January 2020, 19:12 PM FIR filed in JNU violence, fact-finding committee formed to probe the incident

6 January 2020, 18:57 PM ABVP Manish Jangid blamed JNUSU for the attack and said, ''The attack was led by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and others. I was thrashed by the mob led by AISA's Satish Chandra Yadav. We will file an FIR and until police ensures us our safety we will no go back to the University campus.''

6 January 2020, 18:10 PM JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh: Since past 4-5 days violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP. Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture.

6 January 2020, 18:04 PM JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh demands removal of vice-chancellor and said, ''RSS goons attacked us, I am absolutely not well, I have got around 15 stitches.'' She added,''It was an organised attack, they were hitting us by taking our name.''

6 January 2020, 17:29 PM Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students gather in front of the North Gate of the university, to protest against the attack on students and teachers on Sunday.

6 January 2020, 16:13 PM Jadavpur University students join protest rally against the JNU attack on Sunday. The protesting students hit the streets demanding strict action against those who resorted to violence on campus.

6 January 2020, 15:29 PM Left leaders in Kolkata protested against the JNU attack. The Women wing took to streets and protested against the attack on students. The rally started from Kolkata, Moulali to Dorina Crossing in Esplanade.

6 January 2020, 13:59 PM Arvind Kejriwal govt wants to save 'Tukde Tukde' gang: Amit Shah. ''Students who raised anti-India slogans should be put behind the bars or not? But Kejriwal (Delhi CM) is not giving sanction to Police to prosecute them,'' says Home Minister Amit Shah.

6 January 2020, 13:50 PM Yesterday’s bone-chilling attack on students and teachers in JNU is a grim reminder of the extent the Govt will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent: Sonia Gandhi.

6 January 2020, 13:47 PM The voice of India's youth and students is being muzzled every day. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi Govt is deplorable and unacceptable: Sonia Gandhi

6 January 2020, 13:43 PM Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence with 26/11 attacks, demands fair probe.

6 January 2020, 13:42 PM It is very unfortunate that there has been unabated violence in the University. We had a very good meeting today with the secretary of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). Efforts are on to normalise the university: JNU Chief Proctor Dhananjay Singh

6 January 2020, 13:40 PM Codewords were used to hatch the JNU conspiracy, sources claim as Delhi Police Crime Branch begins probe into the incident.

6 January 2020, 13:30 PM Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal issues summons to Delhi Police over assault on female students inside the JNU campus yesterday. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was also among the injured and later admitted to AIIMS.

6 January 2020, 13:14 PM I condemn this violence. There is no doubt these people were given the green signal by the powers that be. They had covered their faces in a cowardly way and were allowed to enter JNU with rods and sticks. The worst is there is a video which shows police allowed them safe passage: AMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

6 January 2020, 13:13 PM JNU violence is a combined conspiracy by Left and Congress to sabotage BJP's campaign on CAA: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi

6 January 2020, 13:12 PM The Registrar and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the JNU meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and apprise him of the situation after the violence in varsity campus on Sunday.

6 January 2020, 12:27 PM Actor Sushant Singh also reaches Gateway of India in Mumbai where students are protesting against yesterday's JNU violence.

6 January 2020, 12:26 PM Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary's meeting with JNU Registrar, Proctor and other University officials is underway.

6 January 2020, 12:20 PM Delhi Police Crime Branch has constituted three teams to probe violence in JNU. One of the three teams will examine the CCTV footage, the other will identify the culprits and the third team will monitor the social media platforms spreading rumours and misinformation about the incident.

6 January 2020, 11:54 AM An investigation should be done properly.. it should be seen who was creating problems for the last 3 days. Yesterday, people came from outside. Amit Shah has ordered a probe. Police will do its job well: Prakash Javadekar.

6 January 2020, 11:23 AM After meeting the Lt Governor, the administration of JNU will submit detailed report to the Ministry of Human Resources (MHRD). The Registrar and Rector of JNU will give MHRD full information about the incident in JNU.

6 January 2020, 11:21 AM The police officials will talk to students and have alreday started collecting evidence. The MLC of 35 students is complete both in AIIMS trauma centre and Safdarjung hospitals.

6 January 2020, 11:18 AM R Meena, the senior warden of the Sabarmati Hostel resigned from post citing incapability to provide security to hostel.

6 January 2020, 11:15 AM The Registrar and VC of JNU already met LG this morning and apprised him of the situation.

6 January 2020, 11:11 AM The ABVP of JNU is organizing a press conference with the injured students at 1 pm at the JNU main gate. "We appeal all the media personnel to join this press conference in order to know the truth behind the JNU terror attack," said the ABVP.

6 January 2020, 11:09 AM A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) seen today leaving the campus after violence broke out yesterday evening, says,"People came from outside, armed with sticks and rods. The situation is grim in the University. So, I am leaving the campus for now." Delhi: A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) seen today leaving the campus after a violence broke out yesterday evening, says,"People came from outside, armed with sticks and rods. Situation is grim in the University. So, I am leaving the campus for now." pic.twitter.com/cX4I1IEldS — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

6 January 2020, 11:08 AM Would like to appeal to all the students to maintain peace. The University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance. They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students. The origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students. The protesting students damaged the University communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration. They prevented thousands of students from doing their winter registration. Their intent is clearly aimed at disrupting the functioning of the University. This is simply hooliganism and against the ethos of JNU. No such person will be spared and appropriate action will be taken: JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar.

6 January 2020, 11:05 AM How were masked people allowed to enter the campus? What did the Vice-Chancellor do? Why was Police standing outside? What was the Home Minister doing? All these questions are unanswered. This is a clear conspiracy, investigation needed: Congress' Kapil Sibal.

6 January 2020, 11:01 AM Left students are defaming Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), they have turned the University into a centre of hooliganism: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

6 January 2020, 10:47 AM Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Shah requested him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and hold talks: ANI sources

6 January 2020, 10:44 AM Investigation has begun,so will not be right to speak on it now, but Universities should not be turned into hubs of politics, neither should students be used as political pawns: Union Minister Smriti Irani

6 January 2020, 10:39 AM We have registered an FIR. More than thirty students have been injured. Police acted on time. We are investigating all the social media and CCTV footages and those involved are being identified: Devendra Arya South-West DCP

6 January 2020, 10:27 AM All 34 JNU students discharged from AIIMS.

6 January 2020, 10:24 AM An FIR has been registered under sections of rioting and damage of property and the Crime Branch of Delhi Police have been handed over the matter for investigation.

6 January 2020, 10:09 AM A meeting is currently underway at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over JNU violence. Senior Aam Admi Party leaders and Delhi ministers present in the meeting.

6 January 2020, 10:07 AM We have received multiple complaints in connection with Sunday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). We will soon register FIR: Delhi Police

6 January 2020, 10:06 AM Jamia students reached the Delhi Police HQ at ITO to protest, while the Jadavpur University Teachers` Association called upon all sections of society to condemn the "heinous act". Students in Mumbai continued to protest outside the Gateway of India on Monday morning.

6 January 2020, 09:52 AM The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary has called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of the JNU to his office on Monday.

6 January 2020, 09:46 AM Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, both JNU alumni, on Sunday condemned the violence. "Horrifying images from JNU- the place I know and remember was one for fierce debates and opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This government, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students," Sitharaman, who did her MPhil from JNU, said in a tweet. Jaishankar, who has an MA in Political Science and an MPhil and PhD in International Relations from JNU, also took to Twitter to express his reaction. "Have seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," he tweeted.

6 January 2020, 09:42 AM Political leaders across party lines also condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. The Bharatiya Janata Party said, "We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education.

6 January 2020, 09:40 AM The Delhi police conducted a flag march in the campus on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday to ensure there are no more fringe elements in the campus. Four outsiders were nabbed from the JNU`s North Gate in connection with the brutal violence and were questioned. The four, caught while fleeing the campus, were taken to Vasant Kunj police station for interrogation.

6 January 2020, 09:32 AM The Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), MS Randhawa, held a meeting with students and teachers of the JNU at the Police Headquarters at ITO on Monday where the students handed over a set of demands to the official, according to ANI. The letter, containing the set of demands, addressed to the Commissioner of Police (CP) urged him to assure "urgent medical assistance to the injured students", "arrest of all goons involved in the attack", "rescue of the students who are stuck both inside and outside the campus" and to ensure normalcy in the campus. A student delegation was also allowed to visit AIIMS Trauma Centre where those injured in JNU campus violence are admitted.