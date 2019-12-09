9 December 2019, 08:58 AM
Karnataka by-election live updates: Congress, BJP leading in 2 seats, JD(S) in 1
9 December 2019, 08:56 AM
Congress, BJP and JD(S) leading in 1 seat each as per Election Commission.
9 December 2019, 08:37 AM
Congress leading in one seat.
9 December 2019, 08:08 AM
Counting of votes begins at 8 AM.
9 December 2019, 07:53 AM
Counting of votes for Karnataka by-elections to take place today. Visuals from a counting centre in Bengaluru.
Counting of votes for Karnataka by-elections to take place today. Visuals from a counting centre in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/NlqlKdx707
— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019
9 December 2019, 07:47 AM
The BJP and Congress contested in all the 15 assembly seats, while the JD-S fielded its candidates in 12 seats.
9 December 2019, 07:46 AM
BJP gave ticket to all the rebel Congress and JD-S MPs who had resigned to play an important role in toppling the JD-S-Congress government in the state.
9 December 2019, 07:46 AM
BJP, which currently has 105 MLAs in the 225-member House, needs to win at least six seats to retain its majority in the Assembly. The ruling party has the support of an independent MLA too. The Congress has 66 MLAs, JDS 34, BSP 1 and there is one nominated MLA in the House. The Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly also has the right to cast vote.
9 December 2019, 07:46 AM
By-elections were held in 15 constituencies on December 5 in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chikkaballapura, K.R. Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, K.R. Pete and Hunsur Assembly seats.
9 December 2019, 07:45 AM
The counting of votes in the crucial byelections to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka is set to begin at 8 AM.