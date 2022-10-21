Karnataka KCET Mock Allotment 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED SOON at kea.kar.nic.in- Check latest updates here

KCET 2022 LIVE: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the KCET 2022 mock seat allotment results today, October 21. Candidates must go to the KCET website, kea.kar.nic.in, to view the results of their seat selection. The Karnataka CET application number is the needed piece of information to view the KCET seat allocation result 2022. Candidates can choose their favourite colleges and institutions based on the Karnataka CET results with the help of the KCET simulated seat allocation for 2022. Candidates must be aware that the mock allotment could change.

Candidates will have the chance to modify their previously chosen option and submit them through the candidate site once the KCET mock allotment results are released. Candidates should be aware that they will only have access to changing their selections from October 21 to October 26. After the cutoff, no applicant may amend their selections. The genuine KCET seat allotment result for 2022 will be made public on October 26 at the official website