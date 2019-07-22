Karnataka live updates: Kumaraswamy’s Congress-JDS government floor test

While the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka has ignored two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala for the floor test, Monday might be the D-day for the ruling alliance. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led government is now likely to face the floor test on Monday. The opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has accused Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar of delaying the floor test to help the Congress-JDS combine.

In a last-ditch effort, Kumaraswamy on Sunday wrote an open letter, accusing the BJP of “trying the shake the very foundation of democracy”. He also urged the rebel MLAs to return to Karnataka, assuring them all their issues would be resolved amicably. Meanwhile, the BJP is set to convene another parliamentary party meeting on Monday morning before the start of the Assembly proceedings.

Here are the live updates: