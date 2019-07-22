close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Karnataka live updates: Kumaraswamy’s Congress-JDS government floor test

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS government is now likely to face the floor test on Monday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 22, 2019 - 09:06
Comments |
Pic courtesy: IANS

While the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka has ignored two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala for the floor test, Monday might be the D-day for the ruling alliance. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led government is now likely to face the floor test on Monday. The opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has accused Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar of delaying the floor test to help the Congress-JDS combine.

In a last-ditch effort, Kumaraswamy on Sunday wrote an open letter, accusing the BJP of “trying the shake the very foundation of democracy”. He also urged the rebel MLAs to return to Karnataka, assuring them all their issues would be resolved amicably. Meanwhile, the BJP is set to convene another parliamentary party meeting on Monday morning before the start of the Assembly proceedings.

Here are the live updates:

22 July 2019, 09:06 AM

22 July 2019, 09:02 AM

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has hit out at Kumaraswamy, saying the JDS leader must resign at the earliest. Terming the developments in Karnataka as "political drama", the Saamana editorial said that Kumaraswamy was just buying time by holding discussion on the floor of the House. READ FULL STORY

22 July 2019, 08:59 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru, performed Yoga on Monday morning.

Must Watch

PT1M

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour