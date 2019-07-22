Karnataka live updates: Kumaraswamy’s Congress-JDS government floor test

22 July 2019, 09:06 AM
#Karnataka: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel, Bengaluru, perform Yoga. Congress-JD(S) coalition government to face floor test in the Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/EbdwO5VQFy
22 July 2019, 09:02 AM
Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has hit out at Kumaraswamy, saying the JDS leader must resign at the earliest. Terming the developments in Karnataka as "political drama", the Saamana editorial said that Kumaraswamy was just buying time by holding discussion on the floor of the House. READ FULL STORY
22 July 2019, 08:59 AM
