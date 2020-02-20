Karnataka state transport union strike live news: Impact in Bengaluru

20 February 2020, 07:43 AM
The employees are seeking benefits, retirement and medical, like those of the government staff.
The protesters are demanding that the Karnataka government treat them as government employees.
Strike is unlikely to affect the bus services as All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)-backed KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has decided against joining the hunger strike.
In Karnataka, several employees of State Transport Undertakings (STU), including the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), are likely to go on a 24-hour hunger strike on Thursday (February 20).