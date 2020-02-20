हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka state transport union strike live news: Impact in Bengaluru

Sources claimed that the strike is unlikely to affect the bus services as All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)-backed KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has decided against joining the hunger strike.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 07:43
Comments |

Commuters in Karnataka are likely to face trouble as several employees of State Transport Undertakings (STU), including the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), are likely to go on a 24-hour hunger strike on Thursday (February 20).

The employees would stage their protest at the Freedom Park and demand that the Karnataka government treat them as government employees.

Their demand gained momentum after the government of Andhra Pradesh in a recent move merged Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) thus making the bus corporation staff as government staff. The employees seek benefits, retirement and medical, like those of the government staff.

Catch all the live updates here

20 February 2020, 07:43 AM

The employees are seeking benefits, retirement and medical, like those of the government staff.

 

20 February 2020, 07:43 AM

The protesters are demanding that the Karnataka government treat them as government employees.

 

 

 

20 February 2020, 07:42 AM

Strike is unlikely to affect the bus services as All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)-backed KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has decided against joining the hunger strike.

20 February 2020, 07:41 AM

In Karnataka, several employees of State Transport Undertakings (STU), including the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), are likely to go on a 24-hour hunger strike on Thursday (February 20).

