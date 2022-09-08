Kartavya Path Inauguration Live: PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the much-awaited, revamped Kartavya Path - a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate today at 7 pm amid tight security. The redeveloped path is a part of the ambitious Central Vista Project by the Centre.

PM Modi will also unveil a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate. The Culture Ministry informed that a team of sculptors spent 26,000 man-hours of "intense artistic endeavour" to carve a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas by PM Modi to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

(With agency inputs)

