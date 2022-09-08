Kartavya Path Inauguration Live: PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue
Kartavya Path Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi will unveil the revamped Kartavya Path which is a part of the grand, ambitious redevelopment plan titled Central Vista Project.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the much-awaited, revamped Kartavya Path - a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate today at 7 pm amid tight security. The redeveloped path is a part of the ambitious Central Vista Project by the Centre.
PM Modi will also unveil a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate. The Culture Ministry informed that a team of sculptors spent 26,000 man-hours of "intense artistic endeavour" to carve a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas by PM Modi to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.
(With agency inputs)
WATCH: PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue
PM @narendramodi unveils the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate. pic.twitter.com/wbTzteCeoQ
— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 8, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the inauguration of Kartavya Path.
Latest visuals of the Kartavya Path; PM Modi to inaugurate it soon
PM Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate & inaugurate Central Vista in New Delhi, shortly
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/PEHu8MFNgn
— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022
Security guards deployed to prevent theft, damage to newly-revamped Kartavya Path
More than 80 private security guards will keep an eye on the entire stretch, besides police personnel, to prevent incidents of theft and damage to the newly-installed facilities as per PTI.
Leaders arrive for the inauguration of Kartavya Path at India Gate
"We have to remain committed to the welfare and development of India," says Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path.
Delhi | We have to remain committed to the welfare and development of India: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on renaming of Rajpath as #KartavyaPath pic.twitter.com/2EPsCgB2sc
— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022
