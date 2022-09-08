NewsIndia
KARTAVYA PATH

Kartavya Path Inauguration Live: PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue

Kartavya Path Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi will unveil the revamped Kartavya Path which is a part of the grand, ambitious redevelopment plan titled Central Vista Project.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 07:14 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Kartavya Path Inauguration Live: PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue
LIVE Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the much-awaited, revamped Kartavya Path - a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate today at 7 pm amid tight security. The redeveloped path is a part of the ambitious Central Vista Project by the Centre. 

PM Modi will also unveil a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate. The Culture Ministry informed that a team of sculptors spent 26,000 man-hours of "intense artistic endeavour" to carve a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

 The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas by PM Modi to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

(With agency inputs)

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on the inauguration of the Kartavya Path by PM Modi.

08 September 2022
19:12 PM

WATCH: PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue

 

19:05 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the inauguration of Kartavya Path.

19:03 PM

Latest visuals of the Kartavya Path; PM Modi to inaugurate it soon

 

18:54 PM

Security guards deployed to prevent theft, damage to newly-revamped Kartavya Path

More than 80 private security guards will keep an eye on the entire stretch, besides police personnel, to prevent incidents of theft and damage to the newly-installed facilities as per PTI.

18:52 PM

Leaders arrive for the inauguration of Kartavya Path at India Gate

"We have to remain committed to the welfare and development of India," says Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path.

 

 

Kartavya Pathsafety of Kartavya PathSecurity guardsNew DelhiDelhi PolicePM ModiNarendra Modi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?