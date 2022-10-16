NewsIndia
KCET COUNSELLING 2022

KCET 2022 Counselling LIVE UPDATES: Final Seat Allotment result TOMORROW on kea.kar.nic.in- Check latest updates here

KCET 2022 final seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on October 17 at 2 pm, scroll down for the steps to download final seat allotment result.

Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

KCET 2022 Counselling LIVE UPDATES: Final Seat Allotment result TOMORROW on kea.kar.nic.in- Check latest updates here

KCET 2022 LIVE: Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counselling 2022 web options entry begins from October 14, 2022. Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA activated the KCET 2022 Round 1 web options entry link on the official website--kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the KCET Round 1 counseling can visit the website and fill in their preferences of course. Candidates will be required to login to their account using the CET Number. 

After the candidates submit their prefrences, KEA will publish a KCET 2022 mock seat allotment results and candidates will be allowed to change options within the prescribed time period. As per the counselling schedule, KCET 2022 final seat allotment result will be released tomorrow, October 17 at 2 pm.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates on KCET 2022 Final Seat allotment Result

 

