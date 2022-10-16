KCET 2022 Counselling LIVE UPDATES: Final Seat Allotment result TOMORROW on kea.kar.nic.in- Check latest updates here

KCET 2022 LIVE: Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counselling 2022 web options entry begins from October 14, 2022. Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA activated the KCET 2022 Round 1 web options entry link on the official website--kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the KCET Round 1 counseling can visit the website and fill in their preferences of course. Candidates will be required to login to their account using the CET Number.

KCET Seat Allotment 2022 Result

After the candidates submit their prefrences, KEA will publish a KCET 2022 mock seat allotment results and candidates will be allowed to change options within the prescribed time period. As per the counselling schedule, KCET 2022 final seat allotment result will be released tomorrow, October 17 at 2 pm.