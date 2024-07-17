Advertisement
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-103 lottery result today 17.07.2024 wednesday lucky draw result to be OUT At 3 PM- 1 crore first prize check full winners list

KERALA LOTTERY WEDNESDAY RESULT TODAY 17-07-2024 Live: FIFTY FIFTY lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Fifty Fifty" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Fifty Fifty" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Fifty Fifty FF-103' lucky draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 08:13 AM IST|Source:
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 17-07-2024 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY FF-103" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 17, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-103" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Fifty Fifty FF-103 outcomes from July 17, 2024, right here. The first-place winner will receive bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-103 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 17-07-2024 July: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-103 LOTTERY 

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

