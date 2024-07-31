LIVE | Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-105 Lottery Result (SHORTLY) : Lucky Draw and Full Winners To Be OUT SHORTLY At 3 PM, Check www.keralalotteries.net
KERALA LOTTERY WEDNESDAY RESULT TODAY 31-07-2024 Live: FIFTY FIFTY lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Fifty Fifty" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Fifty Fifty" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Fifty Fifty FF-105' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 31-07-2024 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the Kerala "FIFTY FIFTY FF-105" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 31, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-103" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Fifty Fifty FF-105 outcomes from July 17, 2024, right here. The first-place winner will receive bumper 1 Crore rupees. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-105 Results live today.
Check Kerala Lottery Today Result Tuesday 31.07.2024 Live And Latest Updates
Kerala Lottery Result 31-07-2024 July: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-103 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000:
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 31-07-2024 July: FIFTY FIFTY FF-104 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access Fifty Fifty FF-105 Wednesday Lucky Draw
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Result Live Update: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh
The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.
- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).
- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.
- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.
Kerala Lottery State Result Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala Lottery Result 31-07-2024 Live: Fifty Fifty FF-105 Wednesday Lucky Draw Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Fifty Fifty FF-105 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Fifty Fifty FF-104 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.