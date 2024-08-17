Kerala Lottery Result 17-08-2024 LIVE (Shortly): Karunya KR 667 Saturday Lucky Draw To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday 17-08-2024 LIVE: The Kerala Lottery Department, on behalf of the Keralan government, announces the "KARUNYA KR-667" Lucky Draw Result today Karunya Kr-667, August 17 2024. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "Karunya KR-667" will feature 12 series, with changes in series possible each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase weekly. The ticket prices may vary. Check the Karunya KR-667 results right here to see if you’re the first-place winner of ₹80 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website for the live update of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-667 results today.

Kerala Lottery Result 17-08-2024 Aug: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-667 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 17-08-2024 August TODAY: KARUNYA KR-667 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)