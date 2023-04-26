Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Today) 26-04-2023: Fifty Fifty FF-47 Lucky Draw Result At 2.55 PM, Check Full Winners List

LIVE UPDATE ON THE KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery office will announce the Fifty Fifty Lottery No. FF-47 Lucky Draw Results on April 26. This routine event is organised by government officials and begins at 2:55 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The top reward winner will receive an impressive sum of Rs 1 crore, while the runner-up will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third-place finisher will receive Rs 5000. It is essential for players to understand that impartial judges closely watch the Kerala Lottery game. Examine the full list of winning digits that is given below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-47 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZEOF RS 5000: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100: To Be Announced

It is recommended that prize winners cross-check their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and turn in their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving them. Next Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-48 Draw.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-47 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000