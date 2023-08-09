LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result 09-08-2023 Wednesday: FIFTY FIFTY FF-60 Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT Today At 3 PM- 1 Crore Bumper First Prize, Complete Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 09-08-2023 LIVE: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "FIFTY FIFTY". Every Wednesday at 3 PM, the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "FIFTY FIFTY" lotto was priced at just Rs. 50. To check lucky winners on Wednesday, August 09, 2023, scroll down for the complete list of winning digits provided below.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 09-08-2023 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-60" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, August 09, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-60" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-60 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-60 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result 09 August LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF- 60 Lucky Draw Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for FIFTY FIFTY FF- 60 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for FIFTY FIFTY will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.