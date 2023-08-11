trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647453
Kerala State Lottery Result 11-08-2023 Friday: NIRMAL NR-341 Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM Today- 70 Lakh Bumper First Prize, Complete Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 11-08-2023 Live: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "NIRMAL". Each Friday at 3 PM, the "NIRMAL" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "NIRMAL" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "NIRMAL" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Aug 11, 2023

Kerala Lottery Results Friday 11-08-2023 Live: The lottery department announces the "NIRMAL NR-341" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, August 11, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-341" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-341 LOTTERY


LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-482 Thursday

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-60 Wednesday

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-377 Tuesday

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-730 Monday

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-611 Sunday

Kerala Lotery Result: KARUNYA KR-613 Saturday

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-340 Friday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-341 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

