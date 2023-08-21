Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 (TODAY) 21-08-2023: Win Win W 732 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Today At 3 PM- Complete List Of Winners Here

Kerala State Lottery Result Monday 21-08-2023 LIVE: Today's draw for the Kerala Monday, Win Win W 732 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, August 21, 2023, will be released soon. Win Win W 732 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 21-08-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W outcomes from August 21, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 732 Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 732 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-613 Sunday

Kerala Lotery Result: KARUNYA KR-615 Saturday

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-340 Friday

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-483 Thursday

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-61 Wednesday

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-377 Tuesday

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-730 Monday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Win Win W 732 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000