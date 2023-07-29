trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641831
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result 29-07-2023 Saturday: KARUNYA KR-612 Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT Today At 3 PM- 80 Lakh Bumper First Prize, Complete Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY SATURDAY RESULT TODAY 29-07-2023 LIVE: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA". Each Saturday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:10 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Kerala State Lottery Result 2023
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday 29-07-2023 Live: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA KR-612" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, July 29, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-612" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-339, 28 July 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-612 LOTTERY


LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-339 Friday

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-480 Thursday

Kerala Lottery Result: Monsoon Bumper BR 92 Wednesday

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-375 Tuesday

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-728 Monday

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-609 Sunday

Kerala Lotery Result: KARUNYA KR-611 Saturday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY TODAY: KARUNYA KR-612 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

29 July 2023
01:10 AM

Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 Live: Follow These Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

01:07 AM

Kerala State Lottery July 29 Live Updates: Karunya Plus KR-612 Saturday

Kerala draw Result for July 29, 2023 is Karunya Plus KR-612, the Karunya Plus KR draw. Kerala lotto results will be released on July 29, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Today, July 29, 2023, at precisely 3 p.m, the Kerala Lottery Department conducted the draw of the Karunya Plus KR-612 lottery in the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona